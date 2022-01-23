Here's where all you can find semiconductor chip in vehicles

A vehicle's safety elements such as airbags, seatbelt tensioners, ABS and stabilisation systems, and even the e-Call rescue system work with the help of chips.

Semiconductor chip have become a significant part of modern-day vehicles as they are used in various functions of the vehicles. The global dearth of these chips have impacted the production of almost all car manufacturers worldwide as various high-end models require these chips.

A recent podcast posted by Skoda highlights where all OEMs use chips inside a car and how do these elements contribute to the vehicles.

“Chips in general take many forms and this is also true for chips used in cars. They can be very simple components containing a single transistor, but they can also be intricate integrated circuits controlling a complex system," Marek Jancák, head of car production at Skoda, explained.

Almost all types of chips are can be found in vehicles today. For example, chips can be found in the LED light elements of vehicles. Every single diode inside in an LED light unit is a chip that emits light. The LED headlights alone account for hundreds of chips in modern-day cars whereas the more complex and sophisticated chips amount to a several dozens. The headlights also need control units to make them function.

Apart from these, chips that help in managing engine emissions or electricity consumption from an electric car battery, are some of the most significant ones. "In fact, without chips, the cars of today would never actually get anywhere," Jancák explained. There are chips used also in a car's radio touchscreen infotainment system as well as air conditioning systems.

Chips also are a part of a vehicle's safety requirements as elements such as airbags, seatbelt tensioners, ABS and stabilisation systems, and even the e-Call ‘rescue’ system work with the help of chips. “It is important to mention that we place extreme emphasis on ensuring these systems are fail-safe. While some system failures in mobile phones and computers are little more than an annoyance, in cars they simply can’t be allowed to happen," Jancák added.

