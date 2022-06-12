HT Auto
Home Auto News Here's How Porsche 911 Targa Sports Car Got Its Name

Here's how Porsche 911 Targa sports car got its name

Porsche borrowed the name for 911 Targa sports car from the Targa Florio - which was the name of a race in Southern Italy where Porsche once competed.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2022, 10:37 AM
Porsche 911 Targa sports car
Porsche 911 Targa sports car
Porsche 911 Targa sports car
Porsche 911 Targa sports car

Cars and bikes come with unique names and some are even difficult to pronounce or remember but most of them have their own unique stories. Often auto enthusiasts figure out the origin of a vehicle's name but there are times when auto company should make the fans aware of it. And Porsche did just that. The manufacturer took to Twitter to explain why it uses the Targa name on some of its models.

The company borrowed the name from Targa Florio - which was the name of a race in Southern Italy where Porsche once competed. “This iconic glass-topped model was named after the Targa Florio race. A race in southern Italy where Porsche turned in some of its most famous performances," the carmaker wrote on its Twitter handle. Porsche participated in the Targa Florio race in the early 1950s where it earned itself some prestigious titles.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
1988 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 13.51 kmpl
₹85.46 - 1.64 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
2995 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 10.6 kmpl
₹1.27 - 1.93 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Lexus Lc 500h (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1 - 2.16 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nissan Gt-r (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Gt-r
3799 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 8.47 kmpl
₹2.12 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Porsche's 911 GT3 will attract all the attention you can handle)

The word Targa in Italian means number plate or license plate. However, the carmaker did not know about this translation until the copywriters worked on the sales brochure. In 1965, Porsche applied for a Targa trademark and in the following year, Targa joined the Porsche 911 lineup.

The Porsche Targa 911 was also considered to be called the 911 Flori. However, the company’s Head of Domestic Sales, Harald Wagner, suggested Porsche name it the Targa.

The 911 Targa model offered a fixed, heated rear safety glass window in 1967. It replaced the fold-down plastic unit, and became a standard feature for the car. This continued for the second and third generation before the 911 Targa underwent massive changes for the fourth-gen. The model’s roll bar disappeared from the design and was gone for a while. It did not make a return until the seventh-generation that launched in early 2011. In May 2020, Porsche introduced the eight-generation 911 Targa in 4 and 4S configurations.

 

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2022, 10:37 AM IST
TAGS: Porsche 911 Porsche 911 Targa Porsche
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N, the facelift version of the Scorpio SUV, will be offered with a 4X4 variant which was seen testing on off-road sections ahead of launch.
Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N 4X4 SUV tackle off-road challenges during tests
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
A private road contractor working for the NHAI has set a new Guinness World Record by laying 75-km highway between Amravati and Akola in Maharashtra in about 105 hours. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
NHAI sets new Guinness World Record, lays 75-km highway in just under five days

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

MG Cyberster leaks through patent images, looks like influenced by BMW Z4
MG Cyberster leaks through patent images, looks like influenced by BMW Z4
Volkswagen to recycle batteries multiple times for the first time
Volkswagen to recycle batteries multiple times for the first time
Here's how Porsche 911 Targa sports car got its name
Here's how Porsche 911 Targa sports car got its name
Watch: Tesla assembles new 4680 battery cells
Watch: Tesla assembles new 4680 battery cells
Lewis Hamilton 'proud' of Mercedes-Benz's Pride Star emblem
Lewis Hamilton 'proud' of Mercedes-Benz's Pride Star emblem

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city