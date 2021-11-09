Here's how much installation of private EV charging stations will cost in Delhi

The government of Delhi will charge ₹2,500 for installation of private charging stations for light commercial electric vehicles including two- and three- wheelers at malls, apartments, hospitals and other such private properties in the city.

The cost of ₹2,500 is applicable for first 30,000 applicants after a government subsidy of ₹6,000.

The incentive will reduce the cost of chargers by up to 70 per cent, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said at a press conference while launching a single window facility for consumers to avail the option of getting private charging station installed.

(Also read | Delhi stops EV subsidies as electric vehicle registrations pick up pace)

Applicants can either visiting respective discom portals or call available helpline numbers. They can visit the portal and select an electric vehicle (EV) charger of their choice out of the ones that have been added to the portal by the government. They can even compare the prices of these chargers and order an installation online or through a phone call.

After submission of an application, the installation and operationalisation of the electric vehicle charger would be completed within seven working days. The single-window portal also allows applicants to schedule the installation of chargers as per their convenience.

(Also read | Delhi Traffic Police issues nearly 20,000 challans to e-rickshaws in 10 months)

Consumers can even opt for a new electrical connection including a pre-paid meter so as to avail reduced EV tariff. They can also choose to continue using existing electrical connection. The capital's government has fixed the charge of electricity consumed through these EV charging points at ₹4.5 per unit.

The space required for installation of such a charger is minimal - one square feet for LEV AC charger and two square feet for AC 001 charger. Both these chargers will be wall-mounted. The DC-001 charger can be installed on a ground having two square metre area and two metres height.

Such a single window facility for installation of private chargers in malls, offices, residential societies and colleges is first such initiative in the country, claimed Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice chairman, Jasmine Shah. Gahlot concurred with this, saying, “Such a facilitative process for installing EV chargers has been developed for the first time in India." He added that with widespread installation of chargers, “Delhi will become the best city in the world in terms of accessibility to EV charging points".

(with inputs from PTI)