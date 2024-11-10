HT Auto
Here are a few reasons why installing an aftermarket TPMS system on your vehicle makes sense

10 Nov 2024
Keeping your tyres adequately inflated is essential for safe and efficient driving. However, making manual checks at fuel pumps or even with a gauge can be time-consuming and boring. It is a minute task but can become the reason you ignore tyre pressures for a long time. The solution? TPMS! Installing an aftermarket Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) offers a convenient way to monitor tyre pressure in an instant. 

Here are a few reasons to consider investing in an aftermarket TPMS:

1 Affordable

TPMS by certain manufacturers are offered at dirt-cheap prices and do not have to be bought directly from your car manufacturer. You also do not need a separate display included and can instead opt for ones that just display the information on a mobile application. A good example is the TPMS sensors provided by JK Tyre which cost around 500 a piece on Flipkart. The sensors offered at car dealerships are usually more expensive than those in the aftermarket. 

2 Safety

Running on tyres which are under-inflated or over-inflated can be a safety hazard. With the wrong inflation pressure the tyres underperform while accelerating and most importantly while braking. This leads to an increased braking distance and reduced traction. A TPMS gives you alerts in order to avoid risky situations.

3 Fuel efficiency

Maintaining the recommended tyre pressure also helps in achieving the best fuel economy from your engine. Even a small drop in tyre pressure can lead to increased fuel consumption and TPMS helps you keep that in check. This way by installing one, you ultimately save money.

4 Tyre life

Driving on tyres that are not properly inflated can cause uneven wear and shorten the lifespan of a tyre. A TPMS helps avoid this by ensuring your tyres stay at the recommended pressure levels. It also alerts the driver in case of a puncture or any other air leak giving the user time to address the issue before it worsens potentially saving the user from unexpected flats or blowouts. 

5 Compatibility

Most aftermarket TPMS kits are designed to work universally with various car models, making them versatile if you change vehicles or have more than one car. The only thing they require after being installed is the installation of counterweights to balance the tyre.

6 Monitoring temperature

There have been multiple instances of car tyres bursting on highways during the summer due to excessive temperatures. Installing a TPMS that shows the temperature of your tyre along with the pressure helps in solving this issue. However, it is important to note that not all TPMS systems come with a temperature sensor built into them which is why you should check the variant before buying.

10 Nov 2024
