Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Heavy traffic snarls at Delhi borders continue on Day 10 of farmers’ protests
New Delhi: Farmers protest over Centre's farm reform laws at Delhi-Noida border, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI05-12-2020_000099A)

Heavy traffic snarls at Delhi borders continue on Day 10 of farmers’ protests

1 min read . 04:31 PM IST PTI

  • The situation may worsen next week as the protesting farmers threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads if the government did not accept their demand.

Traffic moved bumper to bumper on key routes in Delhi on Saturday as thousands of protesting farmers stayed put at the national capital's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the 10th day on the trot.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the closure of Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Safiabad, Piao Maniyari, and Saboli borders. It also said that National Highway-44 was closed on both sides.

The police instructed commuters to take alternative routes via National Highway-8, Bhopra, Apsara border, and Peripheral expressway.

"Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Avoid Outer Ring Rd , GTK road, NH 44," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

According to the police, Tikri and Jharoda borders remain closed for any traffic movement while Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers.

However, if anyone needs to commute towards Harayana, they can go via Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri National Highway-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera Borders, the traffic police said.

"The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers’ protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," it said in a tweet.

Since the Ghazipur border on National Highway-24 is closed for traffic due to the protests, the police advised commuters coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi to use the Apsara or Bhopra borders or the Delhi-Noida Direct expressway.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.