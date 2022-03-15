Haryana govt introduces bill to exempt over 10-year-old tractors from ban in NCR

For the Delhi NCR areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively will not be allowed.

The Haryana government has introduced a bill in the state assembly to exempt old tractors from the ban of diesel vehicles older than 10 years in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) areas. The Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Amendment Bill, 2022 was tabled in by the state's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and will be taken up for discussion in the ongoing Budget session.

While introducing the bill, Sharma said that taking into consideration financial condition of farmers and the ban on the plying of diesel vehicles older than 10 years in the NCR regions, the validity of the principal Act should be enhanced up to June 30, 2025.

The bill states that in order to provide temporary relief to the farmers and other affected people residing in the districts of Haryana falling under NCR, the Haryana Laws (Special Provisions) Act, 2019 was notified by the state government on March 18, 2019 having a validity of one year from the date of its commencement.

Sharma added, "Now, the state government is of the opinion that in view of the financial condition of the farmers and continuing ban of operation of 10 year (old) diesel vehicles in the NCR including specified agriculture vehicles,... it is necessary and expedient to enhance the validity of the said Act up to June 30, 2025."

He further said that during this period of time, various policy issues and support for phasing out the specified agriculture vehicles from the National Capital Region are expected to be finalised.

For the Delhi NCR areas, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ruled that plying of diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years respectively will not be allowed. The reason for this is the increasing level of air pollution in the city which has been affecting the residents of the city and the NCR regions.

(with inputs from PTI)

