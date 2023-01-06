HT Auto
Harman speakers are yesterday. Check out this augmented reality HUD instead

Harman is a much-acclaimed brand when it comes to audio equipment. The company is a leading brand among earphones, speakers, soundbar technologies, among others. But the future beckons and the brand is answering the call through some very cutting-edge products. One of the answers is the Harman augmented reality Head-Up Display unit for cars.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 15:25 PM
Image courtesy: Harman International
Harman says that its set of Augmented Reality (AR) Head-Up Display (HUD) hardware and AR software products are to enhance driver safety and awareness. Ready Vision’s AR software integrates with vehicle sensors to deliver audio and visual alerts that empower the driver with critical knowledge and information, in a timely, accurate and non-intrusive manner. For instance, the Harman Ready Vision bridges the physical and digital worlds by displaying intuitive turn-by-turn directions on the windshield to help enhance driver cognition. Ready Vision also uses computer vision and machine learning for 3D object detection to deliver non-intrusive collision warnings, blind spot warnings, lane departure, lane change assist and low speed zone notifications to the driver, with high precision.

In all of this, the company says the emphasis is as much on enhancing safety as it is about the drive experience. “This launch is a key component of Harman's mission to enhance the safety of drivers, passengers and pedestrians, while cultivating transformative in-cabin experiences," said Armin Prommersberger, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Harman International. "Ready Vision solves key industry challenges around driver safety by helping drivers better understand their surroundings and enabling an eyes-forward, focused journey. Our new product empowers the driver with the right information at the right time, even in the most unfamiliar driving scenarios, making their time on the road more intuitive and safe."

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 15:25 PM IST
TAGS: Harman CES 2023
