Hardik Pandya takes Ferrari 12Cilindri worth 12 crore for a drive

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has once again drawn attention from car enthusiasts after being spotted driving around in a Ferrari 12Cilindri . A short video of the car being driven by Pandya quickly gained traction online, putting the spotlight on the Italian brand’s latest flagship model.

The supercar was launched in India recently at a starting price of ₹8.5 crore. However, multiple media reports suggest that the specific 12Cilindri that he was seen driving is priced at around ₹12 crore.

Performance led by a naturally aspirated V12

At the heart of the Ferrari 12Cilindri is a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine producing approximately 819 bhp and 678 Nm of torque. The powertrain is paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox that delivers power to the rear wheels.

The performance numbers underline its supercar credentials. The grand tourer can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in about 2.9 seconds and can achieve a top speed of more than 340 km/h. This makes it one of the quickest front-engined models produced by Ferrari.

Cabin layout and technology

Inside, the Ferrari 12Cilindri adopts Ferrari’s latest dual-cockpit interior layout designed to give both occupants their own digital interface. The driver gets a 15.6-inch digital instrument display, while a 10.25-inch central touchscreen handles infotainment and climate settings. An additional 8.8-inch screen is positioned in front of the passenger.

The cabin combines luxury with a sporty character through the use of materials such as carbon fibre trim, aluminium accents and premium leather upholstery. Ferrari has also incorporated a suite of advanced driver assistance systems along with the brand’s latest driving electronics.

Also Read : Ferrari 849 Testarossa launched in India at ₹10.37 crore, succeeds SF90 Stradale

Design inspired by a classic Ferrari

The exterior styling of the Ferrari 12Cilindri draws inspiration from the iconic Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona. It features a long bonnet, slim LED lighting elements and a clean front-end design that reflects Ferrari’s grand touring heritage.

The car also adopts a wide stance with sculpted surfaces aimed at improving aerodynamic performance. At the rear, quad exhaust outlets, a broad tail section and an integrated spoiler add to its aggressive look, while active aerodynamic elements help improve stability at higher speeds.

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