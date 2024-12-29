How to maintain your ICE car battery: 8 essential tips

The battery of any car is one of the most important components, irrespective of whether the car is powered by an electric propulsion system or an internal combustion engine (ICE). For any ICE-powered vehicle, the battery onboard provides power for all the electrical equipment including the exterior and interior lighting, dashboard lights, ignition system etc. A malfunctioning battery may result in the vehicle being stranded on the road or other issues.

The lifespan and performance of the car's battery can be significantly impacted by the weather conditions and the user's maintenance. Here are the important tips to follow to ensure the battery remains healthy and well-functional.

Park in a shaded area

Always try to park the car in a shaded area. This will not only keep the vehicle's interior cooler but also enhance the battery's longevity. Besides that, keeping the car parked in a shaded area will also protect the paint of the car from fading fast, as well as the plastic elements inside the cabin from deteriorating faster.

Avoid draining the battery

Refrain from running the car's electrical equipment when the vehicle is stationary. The battery onboard the car usually recharges using the engine's power. If the engine is turned off and the music system or lights are kept turned on for a longer period, it may drain out the battery and leave no charge there. In such cases, it may not be possible to start the car. Also, an attempt to jump-start the vehicle could result in significant damage.

Keep lights off when parked

Make sure to turn off the headlamps, fog lamps and any interior lights when exiting and locking the vehicle. Most modern cars come with a reminder alert system for the headlamps but not for the interior lights. Not turning off these lights can result in the battery getting draining out.

Check electrolyte level

Regularly monitor the electrolyte levels in the battery of the car and top them up with distilled water if necessary. While this process is pretty simple, you can get help from the local mechanics as well.

Inspect for swelling

One of the basic maintenance for the battery is inspecting it for swelling. Look at the edges of the battery. If you find any part of it swollen, this may be an indication that the battery is failing. In such a case, it is recommended to get the battery replaced with a new one.

Perform humidity check

If you are living in a humid area like near the sea and plan to park the car for an extended period, consider removing the battery terminals and storing the battery in a safe place. Humidity can lead to corrosion damaging the battery's life and performance.

Avoid unnecessary electrical accessories

Car owners often install auxiliary lights for cosmetic enhancements. In many cases, these lights can be avoided as they don't serve much illumination purpose. On the other hand, these lights put additional pressure on the battery, draining out its charge. These unnecessary accessories should be avoided.

Don't tamper with electrical wiring

While installing aftermarket accessories, many local mechanics tend to tamper with the original electrical wiring. This may result in wiring leakages, which eventually drain out the battery even if all the electrical equipment is turned off. Hence, avoid tampering with the electrical wiring and always install electrical accessories and equipment from reputed service stations.

