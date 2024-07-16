Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson set to receive 'Pride of the Lions' honor at Ford Field

HT Auto
By: AP
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2024, 03:57 AM
DETROIT — Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson was chosen for induction into the “Pride of the Lions," an honor that will put his name on permanent display at Ford Field.

Mike Disner, chief operating officer of the Detroit Lions, surprised Johnson with the team's plans on Monday during his foundation's golf outing.

Johnson will become the 21st former player to be part of the “Pride of the Lions" on Sept. 30 during halftime of Detroit's “Monday Night Football" home game against Seattle.

“His commitment on the field and to the city of Detroit are legendary and this is a well-deserved honor," team president Rod Wood said. "We are proud that he will be forever memorialized inside Ford Field and as a Detroit Lion."

Detroit drafted Johnson out of Georgia Tech with the No. 2 pick in 2007 and the spectacular player retired after the 2015 season at the age of 30.

In 2021, he joined Jim Brown and Gale Sayers as Pro Football Hall of Famers inducted at 35 years old or younger.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound receiver could run the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, and clear 45 inches with his vertical jump, leading to his “Megatron" nickname.

Johnson broke one of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice’s records in 2012 with 1,964 yards receiving, a mark that still stands. The three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl player reached 10,000 yards receiving and 11,000 yards in fewer games than anyone in NFL history.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2024, 03:57 AM IST

