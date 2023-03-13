Gujarat govt earned 38,760 cr from taxes on petrol, diesel in two years

The Gujarat government earned ₹38,730 crore from value-added tax (VAT) and cess on petrol, diesel, CNG and PNG in the last two years, the state legislative Assembly was informed on Monday. The state government received ₹4,219 crore from the Centre against ₹21,672.90 crore as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation for the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022, it was stated.

Responding to a starred question in the Assembly, state Energy Minister Kanu Desai said the state government earned ₹11,870 crore from VAT and cess on petrol, ₹26,383 crore on diesel, ₹128 crore on PNG and ₹376 crore on CNG in two years. The state government had imposed 13.7 per cent VAT and 4 per cent cess on petrol, 14.9 per cent VAT and 4 per cent cess on diesel, 15 per cent VAT on PNG (commercial), 5 per cent VAT on PNG (household), 15 per cent VAT on CNG (wholesaler), and 5 per cent VAT on CNG (retailer), he said. He further informed the House that there was no change in the VAT on petrol and diesel, whereas the VAT on PNG for household domestic consumer and on CNG used as vehicle fuel had been reduced from 15 per cent each to 10 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively during this period.

Replying to a separate question, Desai, who also holds the finance portfolio, said that state is to receive ₹21,672.90 crore as GST compensation from the Centre for the period from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2022. The state government has received ₹4,219 crore GST compensation, and for the remaining amount, it has received a loan of ₹15,036.85 crore, which will be repaid by the Centre from the cess fund, he said.

