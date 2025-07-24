Greaves Eltra City XTRA launched with 170 km range and new features. Check details

Greaves Electric Mobility Limited (GEML) of Greaves Cotton has introduced the Eltra City XTRA, an advanced form of its Eltra City electric three-wheeler. Priced at ₹3,57,000 onwards, the vehicle has also hit a performance milestone—covering a distance of 324 kilometres from Bengaluru to Ranipet on a single charge. This achievement has been recognized by India Book of Records as the longest distance travelled by an electric three-wheeler on a single charge in India.

Greaves Eltra City XTRA: Design

The Eltra City XTRA has conventional three-wheeler dimensions, but has several extras for safety and ride comfort. Notable updates include reinforced side panels, a rear visual barrier, and 12-inch radial tubeless tyres, which collectively improve stability, ground clearance, and occupant protection.

The brakes have also been improved over standard setting, using larger 180mm brake drums that provide better stopping power and are especially important in layer urban and peri-urban density.

Greaves Eltra City XTRA: Features

It gets a 6.2-inch PMVA digital cluster. The digital cluster can provide real-time data like Distance-to-Empty (DTE) and navigation assistance for drivers. The dashboard layout is regimented to allow for simple operation whilst complementing driver awareness of the situation.

Additional practical features include improved sightlines, physical safety features, and smart connected features that will support daily commercial users' claimed needs.

Greaves Eltra City XTRA: Specifications

Under the hood, the Eltra City XTRA is powered by a 9.5 kW peak motor paired with a 10.75 kWh IP67-rated LFP battery. The vehicle is rated for a true range of 170 km under normal passenger load (driver plus three), with a top speed of 60 kmph in Power Mode. Charging is completed in approximately 4–5 hours.

The vehicle comes with a 5-year/1.2 lakh km battery warranty and a 3-year/80,000 km vehicle warranty, highlighting its intended long-term use for fleet and commercial operators.

