Greaves Electric's Ampere crosses 4 lakh sales milestone in India, reports 51% FY26 growth

Ampere says its market share increased to 4.4% in FY26 as it expanded its dealer network and strengthened its electric scooter portfolio. Greaves Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler brand, Ampere, has announced that it has crossed the milestone of manufacturing and selling over four lakh electric scooters in India. The company says the achievement reflects its growing presence in the country's mass-market electric two-wheeler segment.

Alongside the sales milestone, Ampere reported a 51 per cent year-on-year growth in FY26. Its market share also increased from 3.6 per cent in FY25 to 4.4 per cent in FY26, according to the company.

Focus on affordable electric mobility

Ampere said its growth has been driven by its focus on affordable electric scooters designed for everyday commuting. The company claims its vehicles are engineered to suit Indian road and weather conditions while offering a lower total cost of ownership compared to conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters.

The brand's current product range is based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology, which it says offers better thermal stability, enhanced safety and a longer lifecycle of up to around 2,00,000 km.

The company also noted that its four lakh sales milestone includes slow-speed electric scooters, which are not reflected in the Vahan registration database.

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Ampere expands dealer network

Supporting its growth, Ampere expanded its retail footprint during FY26. The company said it increased its dealer network by 12 per cent compared to the previous financial year, while also revamping existing dealerships to improve customer experience and dealer productivity.

Company statement

Commenting on the milestone, Vikas Singh, Managing Director of Greaves Electric Mobility, said the company remains focused on the sub- ₹1 lakh electric scooter segment and believes practical, value-driven products will drive the next phase of EV adoption in India. He added that Ampere will continue to strengthen its LFP-based product portfolio with an emphasis on safety, durability, lifecycle performance and lower ownership costs.

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