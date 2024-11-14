HT Auto
GRAP 3 to come into force in Delhi-NCR from friday, entry of older diesel, petrol vehicles restricted

By: PTI
| Updated on: 14 Nov 2024, 19:47 PM
Under the third stage of the GRAP, there would be restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of
Under the third stage of the GRAP, there would be restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Under the third stage of the GRAP, there would be restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

With pollution reaching alarming levels, the central pollution watchdog imposed restrictions under the third stage of the GRAP in Delhi-NCR on Thursday, including a ban on construction and demolition activities.

The air quality in the capital remained in the "severe" category for a second consecutive day, prompting authorities to impose stringent anti-pollution measures. The restrictions will come into force from Friday. The decision was taken by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Under the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), all inter-state buses from NCR states -- except electric vehicles, CNG vehicles and BS-VI diesel buses -- will be prohibited from entering Delhi, alongside a stringent ban on construction and demolition activities, suspension of mining-related activities, consideration of shifting to online classes for students up to Class 5 and daily water sprinkling on major roads.

Also Read : Amid pollution in Delhi, police cracks down heavily on vehicles without PUC

Under the third stage of the GRAP, there would be restrictions on the plying of BS-lll petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.

The GRAP for Delhi-NCR is divided into four stages of air quality -- Stage 1 for "poor" Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 201 and 300, Stage 2 for "very poor" AQI of 301-400, Stage 3 for "severe" AQI of 401-450 and Stage 4 for "severe plus" AQI (more than 450).

First Published Date: 14 Nov 2024, 19:47 PM IST
