HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Gps Based Toll On National Highways To Increase Nhai Earnings By 10,000 Crore: Nitin Gadkari

GPS-based toll on national highways to increase NHAI earnings by 10,000 crore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new toll collection system which will replace FASTag-enabled RFID system soon will help barrier-free movement of vehicles at toll junctions for sm
...
NHAI toll plaza
The FASTag-based toll collection system, introduced since February 2021, will soon be replaced by a new toll management system which will not require vehicles to stop at plazas to make toll payments. (PTI)
NHAI toll plaza
The FASTag-based toll collection system, introduced since February 2021, will soon be replaced by a new toll management system which will not require vehicles to stop at plazas to make toll payments.

The new GPS-based toll collection system will not only help ease traffic flow at toll plazas but will also increase the earnings for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by at least 10,000 crore. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the upcoming Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-based toll management will help the agency to hit record earning from national highways. The new system is expected to be implemented by the end of this year as the NHAI is busy finalising the suitable tender to implement the process.

The move to implement the GPS-based system at NHAI toll plazas across the country comes around three years after the Centre implemented the FASTag-based toll collection system as mandatory across all national highways. The RFID-enabled toll collection system promised to reduce long queues to pay toll. The new system promises to be even smoother with vehicles not required to stop for toll payment. It will remove all physical toll booths on national highways and allow vehicles to move through these sections without any barrier.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹7.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹8.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹10.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
Engine Icon2755 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹33.43 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

NHAI has not finalised the agency which will be tasked to implement the system. The agency has invited tenders from global companies who can enable GNSS-based toll management system last month. The tender aims to cover 50,000 kms of India's national highway network within two years.

Nitin Gadkari hopes the new GNSS-based toll management system will do away with some of the cons of the FASTag system. During an event on Tuesday, he said, “GNSS will add another 10,000 crore to the toll revenue and remove 99 per cent of the existing loopholes in the system. We need to put in place a transparent, qualitative and a leak-proof system of GNSS-based toll collection in India to ensure no inconvenience to toll users."

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024

GNSS-based toll collection: How it works

Initially, the GNSS-based system will work with the existing FASTag ecosystem using a hybrid model. This means implementation of GNSS will adopt a hybrid model alongside Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), which is currently used in FASTag. This system will employ virtual toll booths to track vehicles entering and exiting the tolled sections of the highways. NHAI will keep dedicated lanes for GNSS-based toll collections like it had FASTag-only lanes in the initial days of the current tolling system. Eventually, all lanes at toll gates will be converted to GNSS lanes.

There will be virtual gantries installed along the tolled section of the road network, which will interact with GNSS-enabled vehicles. This will remove the requirement of physical gantries. The virtual gantries will collect essential vehicle information, including the registration number, vehicle type, and their users' bank account details.

As the vehicles will pass through these virtual toll booths, the GNSS-based system will automatically be triggered to collect the toll and will deduct a certain amount from the users' bank account. The toll plazas will have dedicated GNSS lanes, which will facilitate smooth passage for the vehicles using the technology.

First Published Date: 26 Jun 2024, 09:23 AM IST
TAGS: NHAI Nitin Gadkari FASTag

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.