Govt revises exempted FASTag renewal rule for physically disabled persons

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has eased the renewal rule for FASTags for physically disabled persons. Earlier, guidelines mandated renewal of exempted FASTag for Divyangjan on an annual basis. However, as per the new guidelines, the validity of the exempted FASTag will be determined by the recorded percentage of disability, said MoRTH in an official statement.

Vehicles registered under the 'Divyangjan' category will now get an exempted FASTag based on the percentage of disability recorded in a valid disability certificate, unique disability identity (UDID) card or other applicable records.

The vehicles registered under the 'Divyangjan' category will now get an exempted FASTag based on the percentage of disability recorded in a valid disability certificate, unique disability identity (UDID) card or other applicable records, as the government has revised guidelines for the segment.

In an official statement, the MoRTH said that to promote ease of living for the citizens and further simplify toll-related procedures for Divyangjan and persons with disabilities (PwD), it has revised the guidelines for issuance and renewal of exempted FASTags for eligible Divyangjan/PwD beneficiaries. According to the statement, FASTag issued to persons with 70% to 100% disability will be valid for five years, while those issued to persons with 40% to less than 70% disability will be valid for three years.

According to the MoRTH, the exempted FASTag may be renewed thereafter, subject to continued eligibility and compliance with the provisions of the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008.

The provisions for the exempted FASTags for persons with physical disability have been revised with an aim to make the national highway toll collection ecosystem more accessible, transparent and user-friendly for eligible Divyangjan/PwD beneficiaries, while ensuring that toll exemptions continue to be administered in accordance with the prescribed rules and eligibility requirements.

What is an exempted FASTag?

An exempted FASTag is a special, free RFID sticker issued to vehicles that do not have to pay toll fees on national highways in India. Even though these vehicles do not pay toll fees at national highway toll plazas, they must still display the official FASTag sticker on the windshield for smooth traffic flow.

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