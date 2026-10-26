Govt plans colour-coded driving licences for citizens and foreign nationals

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed introducing separate colour codes for driving licences issued or renewed for Indian and foreign nationals, alongside doing away with affidavits sworn before an executive magistrate or notary as proof of age and address. In a draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, the MoRTH has proposed making it mandatory for driving licences to carry key information like the blood group of the holder, mobile number and emergency contact numbers.

The draft notification issued by MoRTH stated, “Every driving licence issued or renewed by a licensing authority shall be in the form of a laminated or Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) card in Form 7, and the Form shall contain separate formats for driving licences issued or renewed for Indian nationals and foreign nationals, respectively." The ministry has also proposed accepting affidavits and life insurance policies as proof of age and address to prevent misuse of the driving licences.

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The ministry has further proposed raising the qualifying threshold for the safe-driving tutorial assessment from 60% to 75%, alongside a fee waiver for select online driving licence services completed via Aadhaar authentication. PTI has quoted a senior official as saying that the proposed changes to driving licence rules are aimed at tightening assessment requirements. According to the draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, MoRTH has proposed that the safe-driving tutorial should run for at least 30 minutes. Under this proposal, licensing authorities would have to approve or reject applications to change driving licence particulars, including name and address, within 15 days, with reasons for rejection.

The proposal also recommended removing charges for changes in personal details in the driving licence, including the applicant's name and address. The draft rules also specify documents that applicants can use as proof of identity, age and residence. The list includes Aadhaar card, passport, voter identity card, e-ration card, birth certificate, among other documents.

Under the proposal, every driving licence issued or renewed by a licensing authority will be in a laminated or Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) card in Form 7. The draft notification issued by the MoRTH invites objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 30 days of publication.

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