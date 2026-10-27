Govt amends motor vehicle rules to permit E100-compliant flex-fuel vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, allowing flex fuel vehicles that can run on up to E100, which is pure ethanol. The fuel beyond E20, which is 20% ethanol blended with 80% petrol, and up to E100 is intended only for vehicles designed and certified to use it and will not be applicable for other vehicles. Vehicles that use E20 or normal petrol can't use E85 or E100 fuel.

The Indian government has been promoting ethanol-blended petrol as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, one of the biggest contributors to the country's current account deficit.

In an official statement, the MoRTH has said that the amendments update the emission certification provisions by expressly including E100 alongside E85. "Vehicles certified for these fuels must meet the emission and safety requirements applicable to their category," the statement added. The amended rule also updated biodiesel-related provisions and made technical corrections. Additionally, the ministry has raised the vehicle weight limit to 3,500 kg from the previous threshold of 3,000 kg for light petrol and diesel vehicles that will be affected by these changes.

Earlier, in June 2026, Maruti Suzuki launched India's first flex-fuel passenger vehicle, the Wagon R Flex Fuel, which is capable of running on ethanol-petrol blends between E20 and E100. Some two-wheeler manufacturers too have launched their respective flex-fuel models in the Indian market. Apart from that, major automakers, including Toyota, Tata Motors, and Hyundai, are also developing flex-fuel vehicles for the Indian market as policymakers push to reduce the country's fossil fuel import bill by promoting higher ethanol-blended petrol.

The Indian government has been promoting ethanol-blended petrol as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on imported crude oil, one of the biggest contributors to the country's current account deficit. The Indian government has already rolled out E20 fuel, containing 20% ethanol and 80% petrol. The government has been promoting flex-fuel vehicles, which are designed to run on higher ethanol blends such as E85, which is 85% ethanol blended with 15% petrol, and E100, which is nearly 100% ethanol, unlike conventional petrol vehicles currently approved for lower ethanol concentrations.

Interestingly, in the current scenario, when the West Asia conflict has left many countries, including India, vulnerable to the energy crisis, discussions around flex-fuel vehicles have assumed more importance.

Earlier, MoRTH proposed amendments to vehicle emission rules to widen the scope for higher ethanol blends and alternative fuels, paving the way for flex-fuel and pure biofuel vehicles across vehicle categories. The draft changes to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, were aimed at providing for wider use of fuels such as E85 and E100, as well as B100 biodiesel and hydrogen-CNG combinations.

The flex fuel technology is currently widely used in countries such as Brazil and the United States. These vehicles are designed to operate on a range of ethanol and petrol blends using a single fuel tank. Depending on the vehicle's design and certification, this range may extend to E85 or E100. Fuel system components and materials are selected for the approved blends, and engine controls automatically adjust operation to the fuel composition. This gives users the flexibility to choose fuels within the range certified and declared by the manufacturer.

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