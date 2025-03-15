Got a stain on your car after Holi? Here's how to get rid of it in a jiffy

Holi celebrations are filled with laughter, fun and excitement. The festival of colours and vibrant hues in the air brings out the kid inside every adult. But once the celebrations are over, you might find your car looking like a canvas of unintended artwork. Holi colors—both dry and wet—can sometimes leave behind stubborn stains, which if not cared for and cleaned properly, might stay on your car's paint till Diwali too.

But don’t worry, with the right approach, you can bring your car back to its spotless glory. Here’s a quick and effective guide to cleaning your vehicle after Holi:

Don’t let the colors settle

Step one is rather simple, just like tackling a Holi prank before it gets out of hand, cleaning your car quickly can save you a lot of trouble. The longer a synthetic colour sits on your car’s surface, the harder they may be to take off. So, start cleaning as soon as the celebrations wind down, give your car a good rinse. Don't start scrubbing the car before rinsing as it can lead to scuffs and scratches on your car's clear coat. If available, use a pressure washer or a hose to remove the dirt or any speckles.

Be gentle with the paint

Say no to harsh detergents or kitchen cleaners, your car’s paint won’t thank you for it. Instead, go for a pH-balanced car shampoo or any mild shampoo mixed with water. Take a soft microfiber cloth or a sponge and gently wipe away those colours in a non-circular motion. Using circular motion can introduce swirl marks on the car, making the car look dull over time.

Got some stubborn stains?

Some stains can be as persistent and for these trouble spots, you might need to put in a little bit of your elbow grease. Use a mild vinegar solution, which is known to be a natural cleaner. Vinegar can help dissolve stubborn colour marks without harming the paint.

Don't miss the interiors

Holi colours have a way of sneaking inside your car too. If your car got stains on the inside as well, then use a vacuum cleaner to remove the dry colors. For wet stains, apply a mild detergent and water mixture, then blot without rubbing with a clean cloth. Wipe down the dashboard and doors with a damp microfiber cloth to get rid of any colour smudges. Take out the car mats and wash them separately with soap and water if required.

Check your mirrors

Holi colors can leave an annoying film on glass surfaces, making it hard to see clearly. Use a glass cleaner or a vinegar-water mix to bring back crystal-clear visibility on the ORVMs as well as the windows and windshields of your vehicle.

Tyre cleaning

Your tires and undercarriage may have also collected colours and dirt during the celebrations. Give them a thorough wash using a hose or pressure washer. A little tyre protectant afterward will keep them looking fresh.

