Goodyear makes tyres with 70% sustainable material

Tyre manufacturer Goodyear has announced that it has made a new tyre range with 70 per cent sustainable material. This comes as a significant step towards the company's goal of using 100 per cent sustainable material for tyre production by 2030. The 70 per cent sustainable-material tyre has been produced as a demonstration tyre.

The company is yet to disclose the details of its production timeline.

(Also Read: Tyre manufacturer Goodyear enters vehicle lubricants segment in India)

The 70 per cent sustainable material built tyres comprise 13 featured ingredients across nine different tyre components, claims the company. These materials include carbon black, soybean oil, silica and polyester among others. These sustainable material built tyres are claimed to deliver strong overall performance.

The company claims that carbon black is included in tyres for compound reinforcement and to help increase their lifecycle and has traditionally been made by burning various types of petroleum products. Goodyear’s new tyre gets three different carbon blacks that are produced from methane, carbon dioxide, and plant-based oil.

These tyres also claimed to have used soybean oil to keep the rubber compound pliable in changing temperatures. Soybean oil is a bio-based resource that reduces petroleum-based products. Another element used in these tyres is silica that improves grip and reduces fuel consumption. Goodyear claims to have used high-quality silica from rice husk ash, a byproduct of rice processing that is often discarded and put into landfills.

The company also claims that it used polyester in the new tyre that has been recycled from plastic bottles and other plastic waste.

Speaking about the new tyres, Chris Helsel, senior vice president, global operations and chief technology officer of the company said, the manufacturer set a goal in 2020 to create a tyre made 100 per cent from sustainable materials in 10 years, and it has made great progress toward that goal. “This is an exciting achievement that demonstrates our commitment to increasing the use of sustainable materials in our tyres," Helsel further added.