Delhi EV Policy extended till March 2025. Key things you should know

Amid the rising concerns around the severe air pollution in Delhi NCR, the Delhi government has extended the electric vehicle policy till 31st March 2025. This comes as the latest phase of extension for the Delhi EV Policy. However, the latest extension of the Delhi EV Policy comes at a time when the city and its adjacent areas have been witnessing severe air pollution and vehicular emission is one of the key reasons behind it.

The Delhi government has also earmarked a provision of ₹140 crore in the revised estimates for the implementation of the Delhi EV Policy, news agency ANI has reported. The fresh budget allocation comes against the initial ₹30 crore budget allocated for the 2024-2025 financial year.

The Delhi EV policy, known for being one of the most comprehensive policies for electric vehicles across India was originally launched in August 2020 for three years. However, since then, the Delhi EV Policy has witnessed multiple extensions. Now, the government is preparing the Delhi EV Policy 2.0.

Under the recently extended Delhi EV Policy, electric two-wheeler buyers can avail a benefit of ₹5,000 per kWh battery capacity, up to ₹30,000. For electric cars, the Delhi EV Policy had a benefit available for the first 1,000 buyers, under which there were ₹10,000 incentives available per kWh, up to ₹1.5 lakh. This milestone for e-cars was already achieved in August 2021 and now, under the Delhi EV Policy 2.0, the government is working on another incentive scheme for electric cars. Propelled by the EV policy, Delhi last year witnessed the registration of 73,610 electric vehicles in the city.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated 25 new low-cost electric vehicle charging and swapping stations in Mayur Vihar on Wednesday. These EV charging stations are expected to boost the national capital's effort to switch to cleaner modes of mobility, eventually aiding in reducing pollution.

