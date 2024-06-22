Goa hikes petrol and diesel rates with immediate effect. Check new prices

The Goa state government has increased prices for petrol and diesel with immediate effect. The Goa government announced a hike in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel with effect from Saturday, June 22, 2024. Petrol is now more expensive in the beach state by ₹1, while the price of diesel has gone up by 36 paise. The notification was issued on Friday by the Under Secretary (Finance) of the state government, Pranab G Bhat.

Petrol & Diesel Price In Goa

In the notification issued, the state finance department enhanced the VAT on petrol to 21.5 per cent, while the VAT on diesel now stands at 17.5 per cent. Petrol in Goa now costs ₹96.37 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹88.14 per litre, as per Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs View Details Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details BMW 5 Series 2993.0 cc 2993.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector Plus 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Discovery Sport 1999.0 cc 1999.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 65.30 - 67.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Fuel prices rise by ₹3 per litre in Karnataka. Check new petrol & diesel rates

If you thought that the electric vehicle owners in the state were immune to the price hike on petrol and diesel, the Goa state government also increased electricity tariffs recently. A hike in electricity running from Rs.0.30 to ₹0.90 was made effective earlier this month.

Fuel Price Hike In Karnataka

The neighbouring state of Karnataka increased fuel prices earlier this month. The state government hiked the petrol and diesel prices after the revision in the sales tax. According to a gazette notification, the government revised sales tax on petrol and diesel by 29.84 per cent and 18.44 per cent respectively. This has made petrol more expensive by ₹3 per litre, while diesel has gone up by ₹3.5 per litre in Karnataka.

The cost of petrol in Bengaluru now stands at ₹102.84 per litre while diesel price now stands at ₹88.95 per litre. Incidentally, Karnataka vehicle owners living on the border were reportedly crossing over to fill fuel in Karnataka after the price hike.

First Published Date: