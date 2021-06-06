Goa and Kerala to deploy a fleet of more than 30,000 electric vehicles

Goa and Kerala governments have entered into agreements with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), to procure more than 30,000 electric two and three-wheelers for the states. The Goa and Kerala governments have signed the agreements with the CESL on World Environment Day.

These electric vehicles are likely to be used by different government agencies. While the electric two-wheelers can be used by government employees, the electric three-wheelers can be used for delivering goods.

CESL has also entered into strategic partnerships with several companies including Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), TVS Motor Company, JBM Renewables Pvt Ltd., and Fortum India for developing electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

Under these agreements, CESL is claimed to be investing in establishing the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and will monitor the utilisation of the assets. The agreements between the CESL and Goa and Kerala governments will also focus on the development of Ev charging infrastructure on highways and expressways in these states. As CESL has claimed in a release, the feasibility of parking and charge facility to customers across all EV segments will also be explored as part of the project.

Talking about the agreements, Nilesh Cabral, Minister of Power, Environment, New and Renewable Energy, Government of Goa, said that this agreement would help Goa to make a green state.

Indian electric vehicle space is dominated by electric two and three-wheelers. The low-speed electric two-wheelers have been witnessing a surge in demand. The electric three-wheelers too have seen multifold growth in sales in the last few years.

While the low-speed electric two-wheelers are perfect for regular commuting in and around the city, the electric three-wheelers have been playing a key role in last-mile passenger and goods transportation. Incessantly increasing petrol and diesel prices are fuelling this growth of EV sales in India.