GM's Cruise to offer robotaxis on Uber's platform from next year

Cruise will offer its autonomous vehicles on ride-hailing platform Uber starting next year, the companies said on Thursday, as the General Motors-backed robotaxi firm attempts a comeback.

Uber and Cruise have announced a multi-year partnership to offer autonomous vehicles starting next year. This comes after Cruise resumed testing follo

The multi-year partnership will allow Uber riders to choose a trip using a Cruise autonomous vehicle, they said. Shares of GM rose 1.3 per cent in extended trading, while Uber fell 1.5 per cent.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Camry 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Compare BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr Alert Me When Launched BYD Atto 3 60.48 kWh 60.48 kWh 521 km 521 km ₹ 24.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 585 km 585 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Uber has been offering driverless cars in Phoenix on its platform since October last year through a partnership with Alphabet's Waymo, which has about 700 vehicles in its fleet and is the only US firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares.

Also Read : Tesla and NHTSA withhold data on Autopilot crashes, report suggests

Cruise is looking to find its way back to US roads after a major accident in San Francisco last year forced the company to halt operations. Earlier this year, it resumed testing with safety drivers while it works to reassure state and federal officials of the safety of its vehicles.

Cruise on Thursday agreed to recall nearly 1,200 robotaxis over hard braking issues, the US auto safety regulator said, leading it to close a probe into the issue.

Uber's partnership with Cruise comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil its delayed plans for a robotaxi product in October amid slowing demand for electric vehicles.

Commercializing autonomous vehicles (AV) has been tougher than expected and taken longer than promised due to complex technology, soaring investments, tight regulatory scrutiny and federal investigations.

Also Read : GM brings in new CEO to steer troubled Cruise robotaxi service

Uber sold its own self-driving division in 2020 to reduce cash burn and refocus on its core business, including ride hailing and food delivery.

Uber is "uniquely positioned to offer tremendous value for AV players looking to deploy their technology at scale," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on a post-earnings conference call this month.

Trips by self-driving vehicles on Uber's platform rose six-fold in the June quarter year-on-year, helped by partnerships with companies including Waymo, as well as startup Waabi for freight services.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: