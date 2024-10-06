HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Gm's Cruise To Offer Robotaxis On Uber's Platform From Next Year

GM's Cruise to offer robotaxis on Uber's platform from next year

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2024, 10:04 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Uber and Cruise have announced a multi-year partnership to offer autonomous vehicles starting next year. This comes after Cruise resumed testing follo
...
Cruise Robotaxis
Cruise, the robotaxi unit under General Motors, will start offering its autonomous vehicles on the ride-hailing platform Uber from next year. | File photo: A self-driving GM Bolt EV seen during a media event. (REUTERS)
Cruise Robotaxis
Cruise, the robotaxi unit under General Motors, will start offering its autonomous vehicles on the ride-hailing platform Uber from next year. | File photo: A self-driving GM Bolt EV seen during a media event.

Cruise will offer its autonomous vehicles on ride-hailing platform Uber starting next year, the companies said on Thursday, as the General Motors-backed robotaxi firm attempts a comeback.

The multi-year partnership will allow Uber riders to choose a trip using a Cruise autonomous vehicle, they said. Shares of GM rose 1.3 per cent in extended trading, while Uber fell 1.5 per cent.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
BatteryCapacity Icon82kWh Range Icon 555 km
₹ 40 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Camry (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Camry
Engine Icon2487 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 46.17 Lakhs
Compare
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 24.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Uber has been offering driverless cars in Phoenix on its platform since October last year through a partnership with Alphabet's Waymo, which has about 700 vehicles in its fleet and is the only US firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares.

Also Read : Tesla and NHTSA withhold data on Autopilot crashes, report suggests

Cruise is looking to find its way back to US roads after a major accident in San Francisco last year forced the company to halt operations. Earlier this year, it resumed testing with safety drivers while it works to reassure state and federal officials of the safety of its vehicles.

Cruise on Thursday agreed to recall nearly 1,200 robotaxis over hard braking issues, the US auto safety regulator said, leading it to close a probe into the issue.

Uber's partnership with Cruise comes as Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil its delayed plans for a robotaxi product in October amid slowing demand for electric vehicles.

Commercializing autonomous vehicles (AV) has been tougher than expected and taken longer than promised due to complex technology, soaring investments, tight regulatory scrutiny and federal investigations.

Also Read : GM brings in new CEO to steer troubled Cruise robotaxi service

Uber sold its own self-driving division in 2020 to reduce cash burn and refocus on its core business, including ride hailing and food delivery.

Uber is "uniquely positioned to offer tremendous value for AV players looking to deploy their technology at scale," CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on a post-earnings conference call this month.

Trips by self-driving vehicles on Uber's platform rose six-fold in the June quarter year-on-year, helped by partnerships with companies including Waymo, as well as startup Waabi for freight services.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2024, 10:04 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla autonomous vehicles robotaxis General Motors Uber Tesla

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.