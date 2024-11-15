HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Gm Self Driving Unit Cruise Faces $500k Fine For False Report In Pedestrian Accident Case

GM self-driving unit Cruise faces $500K fine for false report in pedestrian accident case

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2024, 09:27 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Cruise faces scrutiny after a pedestrian was struck by its robotaxi, leading to a $1.5 million fine and ongoing NHTSA investigations. The company has
...
NHTSA Cruise accident probe
NHTSA said Cruise failed to disclose key information regarding an October 2023 crash where one of its robotaxis hit a pedestrian and dragged her for 6.1 metres. (REUTERS)
NHTSA Cruise accident probe
NHTSA said Cruise failed to disclose key information regarding an October 2023 crash where one of its robotaxis hit a pedestrian and dragged her for 6.1 metres.

General Motors' self-driving car unit, Cruise, admitted on Thursday to submitting a false report to influence a federal investigation and will pay a $500,000 criminal fine as part of a deferred prosecution agreement, the Justice Department said.

The department said Cruise failed to disclose key details of an October 2023 crash to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in which one of its robotaxis in San Francisco struck a pedestrian after she was hit by another vehicle and dragged her 20 feet (6.1 meters).

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Engine Icon220.0 cc Mileage Icon40.0 kmpl
₹ 1.45 Lakhs
Compare
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
Engine Icon2596 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
BatteryCapacity Icon120 Kwh Range Icon700 km
₹ 88 - 90 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Trinity Motors Yaarii (HT Auto photo)
Trinity Motors Yaarii
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 69,999 - 76,999
Compare
View Offers
Warivo Motors Crx (HT Auto photo)
Warivo Motors CRX
MaxSpeed Icon55 kmph
₹79,999
Compare
Revolt Motors Rv1 (HT Auto photo)
Revolt Motors RV1
BatteryCapacity Icon3.24 kWh Range Icon160 km
₹ 84,990 - 99,990
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Alphabet's Waymo opens autonomous ride-hailing service to all in Los Angeles

“Companies with self-driving cars that seek to share our roads and crosswalks must be fully truthful in their reports to their regulators," said Martha Boersch, who heads the criminal division for the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Francisco.

Under the three-year agreement, Cruise must cooperate with government investigations, implement a safety compliance program, and provide annual reports to the U.S. Attorney's Office, which can proceed with prosecution of the charged offense if Cruise fails to comply over the next three years.

"Cruise will comply with the requirements set forth in the agreement, as we continue to move forward under new leadership and with a firm commitment to transparency with our regulators," said Cruise President Craig Glidden in a statement.

In response to the accident and subsequent investigations, Cruise's CEO and co-founder both resigned, the company cut a quarter of its workforce and fired nine executives, including its chief operating officer and chief legal and policy officer.

Also Read : Donald Trump's victory could ease regulatory path for Elon Musk's Tesla robotaxi, but hurdles remain

The Cruise robotaxi stopped after running over the pedestrian but then attempted to pull over to the side of the road with the woman underneath it, dragging the woman who was seriously injured. Cruise's report to NHTSA omitted reference to the dragging. GM subsequently reached a settlement with the woman worth at least $8 million, a person confirmed to Reuters.

Suggested watch: Maruti Dzire safer than VW Virtus? India’s top 5 safest sedans | Global NCAP safety rating ranking

In September, Cruise agreed to pay a $1.5 million fine to resolve a NHTSA investigation. Cruise must submit to NHTSA a corrective action plan on how it will improve its compliance with reporting of serious incidents and face enhanced reporting requirements for at least two years.

NHTSA's investigation into whether Cruise is taking sufficient precautions with its autonomous robotaxis to safeguard pedestrians remains open. In August, Cruise recalled 1,200 robotaxis over hard braking issues.

The company also faces a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation. Cruise has relaunched supervised autonomous driving testing in three U.S. cities but abandoned its Origin vehicle that does not have human controls. The company said in August it will offer its autonomous vehicles on ride-hailing platform Uber starting next year.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2024, 09:27 AM IST
TAGS: General Motors Cruise robotaxi autonomous cars autonomous vehicles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.