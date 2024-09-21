HT Auto
GM recalling more than 449,000 SUVs, pickups due to this issue

By: AP
| Updated on: 21 Sep 2024, 09:07 AM
  • Vehicle models part of the GM recall include Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESVs, 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, and Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.
File photo of Silverado pickup trucks from General Motors parked at a dealership in Colma, California. (Bloomberg)
File photo of Silverado pickup trucks from General Motors parked at a dealership in Colma, California.

General Motors is recalling more than 449,000 of its SUVs and pickup trucks because the electronic brake control module software may fail to display a warning light when a loss of brake fluid takes place.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday that the recall includes certain 2023-2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESVs, 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2023-2024 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban 1500, 2023 GMC Sierra 1500, 2023-2024 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL models.

The agency said that without the warning light, a vehicle may be driven with low brake fluid, which can reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash. A free software update will be provided to vehicle owners.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct 28. Vehicle owners can contact GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, or Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 21 Sep 2024, 09:07 AM IST
TAGS: Chevrolet GM General Motors Silverado Escalade

