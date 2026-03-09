GM brings ACDelco aftermarket brand back to India with Assurance Intl

HT Auto
  • ACDelco is returning to India’s aftermarket as General Motors signs a licensing deal with Assurance Intl. Batteries and lubricants will be locally manufactured and distributed through a nationwide network.

Under the arrangement, Assurance Intl will act as the official licensee for ACDelco in India and will take charge of manufacturing, marketing and distributing the products.
Under the arrangement, Assurance Intl will act as the official licensee for ACDelco in India and will take charge of manufacturing, marketing and distributing the products.

The ACDelco brand is making a return to the Indian automotive aftermarket. Assurance Intl Limited has announced that it will relaunch ACDelco batteries and lubricants in the country under a licensing agreement with General Motors.

Under the arrangement, Assurance Intl will act as the official licensee for ACDelco in India and will take charge of manufacturing, marketing and distributing the products. The initial lineup will include automotive batteries and lubricants meant for both passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles operating in Indian conditions.

ACDelco is GM’s global aftermarket brand and is widely known for replacement parts, batteries and maintenance products supplied through service networks around the world.

Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director of Assurance Intl Limited, said the partnership brings together ACDelco’s global aftermarket presence and Assurance Intl’s manufacturing and distribution network in India.

Manufacturing for the products will take place in Haryana. Automotive batteries under the ACDelco brand will be produced at Assurance Intl’s facility in Hisar
Manufacturing for the products will take place in Haryana. Automotive batteries under the ACDelco brand will be produced at Assurance Intl’s facility in Hisar

How the partnership will work

Mahesh Ravindran, Country Lead (India) – Commercial Operations at Chevrolet Sales India, said bringing ACDelco batteries and lubricants back to India fits into GM’s broader aftermarket strategy. He added that Assurance Intl’s understanding of the local market and its operational capabilities make it a suitable partner for the brand’s return.

Manufacturing for the products will take place in Haryana. Automotive batteries under the ACDelco brand will be produced at Assurance Intl’s facility in Hisar, while lubricants will be blended and packaged at the company’s plant in the same location.

Manufacturing and future plans

The company says local production will help keep prices competitive while maintaining the quality standards associated with the ACDelco name.

Both companies also indicated that the partnership could expand beyond the current product range in the future, potentially including newer battery technologies and lubricant formulations developed for evolving vehicle technologies.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2026, 15:30 pm IST

