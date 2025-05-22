Global NCAP and Latin NCAP call for mandatory vehicle safety labels worldwide

At this week’s International Transport Forum (ITF) Summit, Global NCAP and Latin NCAP released a joint report urging governments worldwide to introduce mandatory vehicle safety labelling for all new cars. The report highlights that safety rating labels, especially when based on familiar systems like star ratings from NCAPs, are simple and effective in communicating complex safety data.

Much like energy efficiency labels on appliances or nutrition facts on food, vehicle safety labels would inform consumers at the point of sale, typically in dealership showrooms, where they currently lack access to clear safety comparisons. This information directly helps purchasing decisions and in turn, encourages manufacturers to design safer vehicles. Mandatory participation in the program will ensure that all car models, including poorly performing ones, are included, leaving no room for unsafe vehicles to avoid scrutiny.

Rising accident risk

With nearly two billion cars manufactured since 2000, the world is experiencing rapid motorisation. However, many of these vehicles still lack essential safety features, contributing to a rising global toll of road deaths and serious injuries.

Role of governments and next steps

The report also pointed out that vehicle safety labelling schemes work best when backed by governments, particularly through the ministry responsible for road safety. Consistent label designs, supplementary material like brochures and websites and integration with existing fuel efficiency labels could accelerate implementation and reduce costs.

Global NCAP and Latin NCAP recommend that wherever a national NCAP exists, its safety ratings should form the basis for labelling. Star ratings are preferred for their simplicity, and governments are encouraged to transition any voluntary labelling schemes into mandatory ones as soon as possible.

Cost-effective tool to save lives

With road trauma still a leading global health crisis, especially in low- and middle-income countries, Global NCAP and Latin NCAP say now is the time for governments to act. Safety labelling is a cost-effective and powerful way to drive market change and save lives according to the safety agencies.

Richard Woods, CEO of Global NCAP, said the initiative would empower buyers and hold manufacturers accountable. “NCAP programmes across the world are helping to democratise vehicle safety," he said. “Mandatory vehicle safety labelling would provide consumers with the information they need to choose safety."

Echoing this, Latin NCAP Secretary General Alejandro Furas called the proposal a vital step in encouraging safer choices. “A vehicle safety labelling system directly impacts consumer behaviour. We hope this report becomes a tool for governments, especially those delaying the adoption of such schemes," he noted.

