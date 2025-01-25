HT Auto
Get Ready To Pay More In Mumbai, Autorickshaw And Taxi Basic Fares Hiked From Feb 1

Get ready to pay more in Mumbai, Taxi basic fares hiked from Feb 1

By: PTI
| Updated on: 25 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM
  • Autorickshaw-taxi basic fare hiked by 3 from Feb 1 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region
A majority of the taxis in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region run on CNG-fuel. (Sattish Bate /HT_PRINT)
A majority of the taxis in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region run on CNG-fuel.

The transport authority has approved a hike of 3 in the basic fare of CNG-run autorickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis from February 1 in Mumbai and its surrounding metropolitan region, an official said on Friday.

A Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) release said the new basic fare for autorickshaws will be 26 instead of 23, while it will rise to 31 from the current 28 for black-and-yellow taxis. The fare for blue-and-silver AC cool cabs will start at 48 instead of the current 40 for the first 1.5 kilometres, the release added.

The decision was approved in a meeting of the MMRTA held on Thursday. The revised rates are applicable only for CNG-run taxis and autorickshaws. Majority of the taxis and autorickshaw plying in the MMR are CNG-run and only a small portion of them are petrol-operated.

Also Read : Want to fight climate change on a budget? Here are five cars under 8 lakh with CNG

New fares to be charged only after meter recalibration

The new fares can be charged only after meters are recalibrated, the MMRTA release clarified. Starting March 9, 2020, the Maharashtra government adopted the formula derived by B C Khatua panel for the fare revision of taxi and autorickshaws in the state. The panel was set up on October 10, 2016.

Using the Khatua panel's formula for deriving the fare hike of CNG-run taxis and autorickshaws in the Mumbai metropolitan region, the revised fare is calculated taking average vehicle price consumer index rate of interest for vehicle loan and other things, the release said.

Also Read : Flying taxi service gets approval in Dubai, to launch in 2026

Fares revised after over two years

After more than two years, the MMRTA, chaired by transport secretary Sanjay Sethi, has revised the fare of taxis and autorickshaws plying in the MMR. The previous fare revision was done in September 2022. "The fare hike will only apply to taxis and auto rickshaws with meters adjusted to the new rates," the release said.

As per the release, it will be mandatory for the taxi and autorickshaw drivers to get their vehicle meters recalibrated with revised fare within the next three months from February 1 to April 30, 2025. Until the meters are recalibrated, the previous fare tariff card will be applicable till April 30, the release said. Some new share taxi and share auto rickshaws stands also got approval in the meeting, the release said.

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM IST
TAGS: mumbai taxi autorickshaw

