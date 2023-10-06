Gayatri Joshi accident: 5 lessons to learn from tragic Lamborghini-Ferrari crash

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The extremely unfortunate incident involving a Lamborghini, a Ferrari and a recreational vehicle (RV) has become a major talking point the world over for multiple reasons. Captured on cam, the incident led to the death of an elderly Swiss couple and also involved noted Bollywood actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi.
The incident took place in the Italian island of Sardinia where local reports suggest a number of supercars were part of a convoy tour. In a video of the entire incident that has now gone viral on social media, a Ferrari F8 Tributo and a Ferrari Roma overtake a vehicle whose occupants were filming the cars. Both the Ferraris then line up behind a slow-moving RV. Soon after, a White and a Blue Laborghini Huracan too overtake the point-of-view vehicle and slot themselves behind the Ferraris. But while the two Ferraris and the White Huracan eventually manage to overtake the RV, the Blue Huracan had to wait a bit longer. It was in this supercar that Joshi and her husband were reportedly in.
Just as the Lamborghini began to make its move to overtake the RV, a third Ferrari - a California comes rushing in from behind to overtake both the Lamborghini and the RV in one sweeping move. It does not happen and the two supercars collide. The Huracan collides with the RV, seding it airborne for a few moments, while the California reportedly flipped and caught fire. The elderly couple in the car died.
Unfortunate and tragic as the entire incident is, there are some very important lessons to be learnt from it for motorists anywhere in the world. Here are the key points:
The power of hindsight is that it offers key lessons. The entire accident is under investigation by local cops in Italy and the minutest of details are not yet known. That said, the above lessons could still go a long way in ensuring road safety - in Italy, India or anywhere else in the world.