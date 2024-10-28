HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Gautam Singhania Blasts Lamborghini For Not Responding To Customer Complaints

Gautam Singhania blasts Lamborghini for not responding to customer complaints

By: PTI
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2024, 10:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Industrialist Gautam Singhania had raised reliability concerns after test-driving a Lamborghini Revuelto in Mumbai.
Lamborghini Revuelto
Lamborghini Revuelto is the new flagship supercar from the brand. It replaces the Aventador in the line-up. 
Lamborghini Revuelto has an all-new exterior, interior, chassis and the powertrain.
Speaking of the powertrain, it is an all-new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that is mated to a plug-in hybrid system. 
The engine itself produces 813 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 725 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It has a screaming redline of 9,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a new 8-speed DCT unit that is mounted transversely. 
Being a PHEV, there are three electric motors and a battery pack. Two electric motors are placed on the front axle whereas a single motor sits on the gearbox at the rear.
This means that the Lamborghini Revuelto is an all-wheel drive vehicle. What is interesting is that it does not have a traditional reverse gear. Instead, the front motors help in reversing the vehicle.
The battery pack has a capacity of 3.8 kWh battery pack which is positioned between the centre console. The battery pack can be charged up to an electric current of 7 kW and takes just 30 minutes to fully charge. The V12 engine can charge that battery pack in just six minutes.
The total power output stands at 1,015 hp. Lamborghini Revuelto has a top speed of over 350 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.
The design is still of a typical Lamborghini. So, it has a low-slung design with a lot of cuts and creases. There are a lot of Y elements on the exterior. For instance, the LED Daytime Running Lamps, alloy wheels, air intakes and LED tail lamps as well.
A thing that stands out is that there is no engine cover so anyone can just walk up to the vehicle and can watch that glorious V12.
The interior has also been redone. It gets a new multi-function steering wheel that can be used to control the drive modes of the vehicle. The interior also has ‘Y’ elements.
View all Images
Lamborghini Revuelto, with the ability to go from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds, is also one of the most-expensive offerings from the Italian brand.
Lamborghini Revuelto is the new flagship supercar from the brand. It replaces the Aventador in the line-up. 
1/11
Lamborghini Revuelto is the new flagship supercar from the brand. It replaces the Aventador in the line-up. 
Lamborghini Revuelto has an all-new exterior, interior, chassis and the powertrain.
2/11
Lamborghini Revuelto has an all-new exterior, interior, chassis and the powertrain.
Speaking of the powertrain, it is an all-new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that is mated to a plug-in hybrid system. 
3/11
Speaking of the powertrain, it is an all-new 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine that is mated to a plug-in hybrid system. 
The engine itself produces 813 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 725 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It has a screaming redline of 9,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a new 8-speed DCT unit that is mounted transversely. 
4/11
The engine itself produces 813 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a maximum torque of 725 Nm at 6,750 rpm. It has a screaming redline of 9,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a new 8-speed DCT unit that is mounted transversely. 
Being a PHEV, there are three electric motors and a battery pack. Two electric motors are placed on the front axle whereas a single motor sits on the gearbox at the rear.
5/11
Being a PHEV, there are three electric motors and a battery pack. Two electric motors are placed on the front axle whereas a single motor sits on the gearbox at the rear.
This means that the Lamborghini Revuelto is an all-wheel drive vehicle. What is interesting is that it does not have a traditional reverse gear. Instead, the front motors help in reversing the vehicle.
6/11
This means that the Lamborghini Revuelto is an all-wheel drive vehicle. What is interesting is that it does not have a traditional reverse gear. Instead, the front motors help in reversing the vehicle.
The battery pack has a capacity of 3.8 kWh battery pack which is positioned between the centre console. The battery pack can be charged up to an electric current of 7 kW and takes just 30 minutes to fully charge. The V12 engine can charge that battery pack in just six minutes.
7/11
The battery pack has a capacity of 3.8 kWh battery pack which is positioned between the centre console. The battery pack can be charged up to an electric current of 7 kW and takes just 30 minutes to fully charge. The V12 engine can charge that battery pack in just six minutes.
The total power output stands at 1,015 hp. Lamborghini Revuelto has a top speed of over 350 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.
8/11
The total power output stands at 1,015 hp. Lamborghini Revuelto has a top speed of over 350 kmph and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds.
The design is still of a typical Lamborghini. So, it has a low-slung design with a lot of cuts and creases. There are a lot of Y elements on the exterior. For instance, the LED Daytime Running Lamps, alloy wheels, air intakes and LED tail lamps as well.
9/11
The design is still of a typical Lamborghini. So, it has a low-slung design with a lot of cuts and creases. There are a lot of Y elements on the exterior. For instance, the LED Daytime Running Lamps, alloy wheels, air intakes and LED tail lamps as well.
A thing that stands out is that there is no engine cover so anyone can just walk up to the vehicle and can watch that glorious V12.
10/11
A thing that stands out is that there is no engine cover so anyone can just walk up to the vehicle and can watch that glorious V12.
The interior has also been redone. It gets a new multi-function steering wheel that can be used to control the drive modes of the vehicle. The interior also has ‘Y’ elements.
11/11
The interior has also been redone. It gets a new multi-function steering wheel that can be used to control the drive modes of the vehicle. The interior also has ‘Y’ elements.

Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has blasted Italian carmaker Lamborghini for "arrogance" having failed to reach out to him regarding an issue with his car.

Singhania had earlier tweeted on X about his Lamborghini Revuelto getting stranded at Mumbai's trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Revuelto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Revuelto
Engine Icon6498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.89 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Urus S (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus S
Engine Icon3999.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.18 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
Engine Icon5204 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.22 - 3.73 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Lamborghini Urus Performante (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus Performante
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.22 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan STO
Engine Icon5204.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.99 Cr
Compare
Lamborghini Urus Se (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus SE
Engine Icon3996 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 4.57 Cr
Compare

"I'm shocked at the arrogance of India Head @Agarwal_sharad and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni. No one has reached out even to check what the customer issues are," he tweeted on Sunday.

Lamborghini India could not immediately reach out about the matter.

In a tweet on October 16, Singhania had noted that the Lamborghini India and Asia leadership failed to reach out to him despite him being an old loyal customer.

"It is shocking that the India Head of Lamborghini @agarwal_sharad has not even bothered to make a phone call to enquire what the problem with an old loyal customer is. Is the brand arrogance getting to another level?" he tweeted.

Earlier this month, Singhania had tweeted about taking his new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.

"It's a brand-new car'. Are there reliability concerns? This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery," he had stated.

Lamborghini Revuelto is priced around 8.89 crore in India.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2024, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Revuelto Lamborghini Revuelto

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.