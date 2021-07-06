Ganga Expressway will see cars run at 120 kmph: 10 key features

Uttar Pradesh in all set to get yet another expressway that will connect the eastern part of the state with the the western part soon. The construction of the Ganga Expressway, India's second longest, is all set to begin by September this year after the state government confirmed that it has already acquired more than 80 per cent land required for the expressway. The project, costing more than ₹36,000 crore, is expected to be completed within the next 26 months.

