Ganga Expressway will see cars run at 120 kmph: 10 key features

Ganga Expressway will see cars run at 120 kmph: 10 key features2 min read . 10:50 AM IST
- The proposed length of the expressway is 594 kms, which will start at Bijauli village in Meerut district and end at Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.
Uttar Pradesh in all set to get yet another expressway that will connect the eastern part of the state with the the western part soon. The construction of the Ganga Expressway, India's second longest, is all set to begin by September this year after the state government confirmed that it has already acquired more than 80 per cent land required for the expressway. The project, costing more than ₹36,000 crore, is expected to be completed within the next 26 months.
Here is a quick look at 10 key features of the Ganga Expressway.
Ganga Expressway will start near Bijauli village of Meerut and will terminate at Judapur Dandu village of Prayagraj. The expressway will pass through 12 districts in UP, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj. As many as 519 villages will be connected to the expressway.
The length of the expressway districtwide is 15 kms in Meerut, 33 kms in Hapur, 11 kms in Bulandshahr, 26 kms in Amroha, 39 kms in Sambhal, 92 kms in Budaun, 40 kms in Shahjahanpur, 99 kms in Hardoi, 105 kms in Unnao, 77 kms in Rae Bareli, 41 kms in Pratapgarh and 16 kms in Prayagraj.
The Ganga Expressway will have six lanes according to the proposed plans. However, if required, it can be extended to up to eight lanes.
The top speed of vehicles running on the Ganga Expressway has been limited to 120 kmph, similar to some of the other expressways like the Eastern Peripheral highway. The expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Prayagraj from 10-11 hours to just 6-7 hours in the future.
A long bridge of about a kilometre has been proposed along the expressway over river Ganga and another 720 metres long bridge over river Ramganga.
In all, there will be around14 major bridges, 126 minor bridges, 929 culverts, 7 ROBs, 28 flyovers and 8 diamond interchanges along the Ganga Expressway. The width of the railway overbridges will be 120 meters.
The Ganga Expressway will have two main toll plazas located in Meerut and Prayagraj. However, there will be 15 ramp toll plazas along the way.
An airstrip is also being developed on the Ganga Expressway in Sultanpur district for use by the Air Force.
To check movement of stray cattle and locals, a precast concrete boundary wall will be constructed along the expressway.
The Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority has said that the Ganga Expressway project has been divided into 12 packages to ensure work is completed in time. Regular and thorough review of progress will also be made by making time-tables of various works.