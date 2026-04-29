Gadkari flags poor planning, weak accountability behind infra delays; calls for stricter quality checks

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari highlighted systemic issues such as delayed decision-making, inadequate planning and lack of accountability as the main reasons for cost overruns and stalled infrastructure projects.

Speaking at the Infrastructure Conference and Achiever’s Awards 2026 organised by ASSOCHAM, Gadkari pointed out that even routine bottlenecks like land acquisition hurdles and slow approvals can significantly disrupt timelines and inflate costs.

The minister also raised concerns over construction quality, pointing out that substandard work by contractors often goes unpunished. He said mechanisms like the defect liability period are not effectively enforced and called for stricter penalties, including blacklisting of erring contractors. Emphasising the growing scrutiny enabled by social media, he underlined the need for transparency, accountability and time-bound execution.

Gadkari stressed that while adopting new technologies and innovative materials can help reduce construction costs, quality should not be compromised. He also highlighted the importance of sustainable practices such as waste-to-energy solutions in future infrastructure development. Acknowledging that perfection may be difficult, he called for continuous improvement across all stages of project execution.

He further cautioned against issuing tenders without Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and adequate testing, warning that such lapses can lead to structural failures in roads and bridges.

In his address, Nirmal Minda, President, ASSOCHAM, said India’s infrastructure sector is advancing despite global uncertainties, driven by the rapid expansion of highways and a focus on multimodal connectivity and lower logistics costs.

Closing the session, Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General, ASSOCHAM, emphasised the need for collaboration between government and industry to accelerate execution, adopt technology and ensure sustainable, inclusive infrastructure growth.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: