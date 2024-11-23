Fuel stations in Srinagar deny fuel to minors in a movement to curb underage driving

Several petrol stations in Srinagar are refusing to provide fuel to minors driving vehicles to curb underage driving in Kashmir. Notices that read “No fuel to minors" are prominently displayed at pumps to promote road safety. Fuel station employees state that minors without helmets or proper driving licenses will not be served to ensure their safety and discourage violations.

To combat underage driving in Kashmir, fuel stations are denying service to minors, while schools have also prohibited students from driving. Local or

A valley-wide adoption of these restrictions is being followed after a tragic collision in the Tengpora area on 14 November where two young boys lost their lives and another was critically injured. The incident pulled focus on underage driving and road safety.

The initiative has gathered widespread support from the residents. Muneer Ahmad, a Srinagar local, lauded the move, stating, “This is a very good step. Many lives are lost due to minors driving. Life is precious and this must not be taken lightly."

Also Read : Delhi pollution: Police intensifies vehicle checks amid ban on older cars

Jammu discourages underage driving: Trade community joins effort

The Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) also announced that minors driving vehicles will no longer be sold any commodities. KTMF President Mohammad Yaseen Khan highlighted the responsibility of the business community to address this issue.

“Restricting access to items like petrol and cigarettes will help discourage dangerous behaviour. This is a collective responsibility to safeguard lives," said Yaseen Khan. He also urged parents and guardians to take greater responsibility in preventing minors from accessing vehicles calling for a united effort to create safer roads.

Jammu discourages underage driving: Educational institutions show support.

Schools across Srinagar too, have stepped in with several institutions prohibiting minor students from driving or riding two-wheelers. The Directorate of School Education (DSE) issued a circular enforcing strict compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act and instructing schools to deny entry to students who arrive with vehicles. It stated, that institutions failing to implement these measures will face legal action including potential withdrawal of recognition and registration. Schools have assured full cooperation with the Traffic Department to address the matter.

Also Read : Jaguar loses its roar? Decoding the social media flak faced by luxury car maker

Jammu discourages underage driving: Traffic authorities come into action

The Traffic Police and Transport Department have launched enforcement drives across the valley. Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir led operations targeting underage driving and other violations.

In a single-day crackdown, over 2,300 vehicles were checked, resulting in 586 challans and fines amounting to ₹7.98 lakh. Eleven vehicles were seized during the operation.

Srinagar emerged as a significant contributor to the ₹1.7 crore in traffic fines collected across the valley this financial year. Bukhari emphasised that penalties for violations including license cancellations, RC suspensions and vehicle seizures will become more stringent. He also appealed to parents to instil responsible driving habits in their children. With over 4,500 accidents reported in Jammu and Kashmir this year resulting in around 700 deaths, the urgency to address traffic violations has grown.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: