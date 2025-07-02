Fuel ban for overage vehicles kicks in Delhi; 80 vehicles impounded on first day

The fuel ban on overage vehicles in Delhi kicked in on July 1. On the very first day, 80 overage vehicles were impounded, said the officials. With this rule kicked in, owners of petrol vehicles aged 15 years or more and diesel vehicles older than 10 years can not buy fuel from any fuel station in the national capital. Besides that, the overage vehicles parked in public places can be impounded by law enforcement agencies.

PTI has reported that amid high surveillance, tight security and multi-agency coordination, the fuel ban on overage vehicles kicked in the national capital Delhi on Tuesday. Fuel stations across Delhi have been asked not to provide fuel to end-of-life (EoL) vehicles starting July 1, under the directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), with the Transport Department, along with the Delhi Police and traffic personnel putting in place a detailed enforcement strategy to ensure strict compliance.

The report has quoted one Transport Department official saying that 98 overage vehicles were captured on camera on the very first day, and out of them, 80 were impounded. While the Transport Department impounded 45 vehicles, 34 were impounded by the Delhi Police and one by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Across the national capital, fuel stations either did not receive overage vehicles or shared that there was not much of an issue on the first day. The Transport Department has chalked out a detailed deployment plan involving personnel from its organisation, Delhi Police, Traffic Police and the MCD. According to Delhi Police, 24 vehicles were impounded from the commencement of the drive from 6 am till 1 pm on Tuesday.

Speaking on this drive, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhary has reportedly said that the main objective of this drive is to make the environment of Delhi better and reduce pollution. "This is an ongoing drive, and from November 1, areas around Delhi will also implement this policy of not giving fuels to ELVs (end-of-life vehicles)," he reportedly added.

Chaudhary said the owners of ELVs can retrieve their vehicles from the scrappage facilities in 15 days. However, they will have to pay a fine and get the vehicle registered outside Delhi (where such vehicles are allowed) after getting an NOC from the Transport Department, he explained. "Special Automatic Number Plate Reader cameras have been installed at the petrol pumps for the detection of ELVs. We appeal to the people of Delhi not to use ELVs and take steps that will help in reducing the pollution of Delhi," he said.

The latest directive from CAQM came in line with a 2018 Supreme Court judgment that had banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. A 2014 National Green Tribunal order also prohibits the parking of vehicles aged over 15 years in public places.

