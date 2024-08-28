Frustrated with a foggy car windshield in monsoon? Key tips to overcome this

Driving on a road with lush green fields on both sides in the rain is a dream for many car enthusiasts who love road trips. This is why many car enthusiasts love driving in monsoon. However, there are certain car care and maintenance regime one should follow to ensure the vehicle remains out of trouble during monsoon. There are some challenges of monsoon driving as well. One of them is foggy windshield.

While driving through heavy rain, keeping the window open is difficult as it allows water to enter inside the cabin. On the other hand, a cabin with all windows up often needs the AC to be on. This often results in foggy windshield and windows, which severely impacts the driving experience by significantly reducing the visibility.

Here are some surefire tips for defogging your car windshield quickly and easily.

Turn up heater

One of the effective ways to get rid of the foggy windshield is to turn on the heater of the car and channeling the air directly to the windshield and windows using the blower. This will help in evaporating the moisture on the glass quickly and defog the windshield, and resultantly enhance visibility.

Use the AC

The air conditioner of the car can be used to defog the windshield. The colder air temperature will cause the moisture on the windshield to condense, making it easier to wipe away. In this case, set the AC to the lowest setting and point the vents towards the windshield and windows.

Roll down windows

Another way to eliminate the fogginess on windshield is to lower the windows, even if it is just a little bit. This will allow the fresh air to circulate in the car and get rid inside the cabin.

Use anti-fog solution

There are various anti-fog solutions available in the market. These can be purchased online or offline. These anti-fog solutions usually come in a spray bottle. Spray the solution on the windshield and wipe it off with a clean cloth, which create a layer of the chemical on the glass. The chemicals in the solution will prevent the moisture from condensing on the windshield.

