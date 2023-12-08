Copyright © HT Media Limited
From Compass to Grand Cherokee, Jeep brings year-end benefits up to 12 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Dec 2023, 20:34 PM
Jeep India has rolled out year-end offers for December 2023 and customers can avail of benefits up to 11.85 lakh across the brand’s SUV range. The special benefits are only available till December 31, 2023, and include discounts, cash offers, and exchange bonuses that can be availed across Jeep dealerships pan India.

The benefits are available across the complete Jeep SUV range and will be valid till December 31, 2023

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the company’s flagship offering and gets the maximum benefits of up to 11.85 lakh, while the Jeep Compass gets benefits of up to 1.50 lakh. The Jeep Meridian three-row SUV gets benefits up to 4 lakh, along with financing options for up to 10 years. The Jeep Wrangler though does not get any benefits as part of the year-end schemes.

Also Read : Citroen, Jeep extend assistance to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung floods.

The Jeep Meridian gets benefits of up to 4 lakh

The Jeep India range starts from 20.49 lakh for the Compass, followed by Meridian starting at 33.40 lakh. The Wrangler is priced from 62.65 lakh, while the Grand Cherokee is priced from 80.50 lakh onwards. All prices are ex-showroom, India. Make sure to check with your nearest or preferred dealer to know the final prices on these SUVs.

Year-end discounts are a great way to snatch a good deal on cars, especially with new model-year vehicles rolling in from January onwards. Do note that while the discounts do look sweet, they may erode some value of the car in resale later. You should also consider if the vehicle is due to a major upgrade in the new year and how long would it take for deliveries to begin before finalising a vehicle in the last few days of the calendar year.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2023, 20:34 PM IST
