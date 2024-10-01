Freedom 125 and Pulsar help Bajaj Auto report a growth of 22% in September

Bajaj Auto has announced that their 2-wheeler segment grew by 22 per cent. On the other hand, the commercial segment saw a growth of 6 per cent. Overall, the manufacturer reported a growth of 20 per cent. Even in terms of YTD, the growth figure stood at 12 per cent.

Bajaj Auto's 2-wheeler segment grew by 22%, with overall growth at 20% for September. Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 28%, while exports increased by

The total sales for September increased by 20 per cent compared to the previous year, primarily driven by a strong performance in domestic sales of two-wheelers. Domestic sales of two-wheelers saw a significant growth of 28 per cent, while exports experienced a more modest increase of 13 per cent. Both domestic and export sales of commercial vehicles showed positive growth, with domestic sales increasing by 4 per cent and exports by 16 per cent.

The domestic YTD sales of two-wheelers continued to outperform exports, with a growth rate of 16 per cent compared to 8 per cent for exports. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles experienced a substantial increase of 55 per cent, while exports grew by 15 per cent.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: