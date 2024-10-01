Freedom 125 and Pulsar help Bajaj Auto report a growth of 22% in September

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Bajaj Auto has announced that their 2-wheeler segment grew by 22 per cent. On the other hand, the commercial segment saw a growth of 6 per cent. Overall, the manufacturer reported a growth of 20 per cent. Even in terms of YTD, the growth figure stood at 12 per cent.
The total sales for September increased by 20 per cent compared to the previous year, primarily driven by a strong performance in domestic sales of two-wheelers. Domestic sales of two-wheelers saw a significant growth of 28 per cent, while exports experienced a more modest increase of 13 per cent. Both domestic and export sales of commercial vehicles showed positive growth, with domestic sales increasing by 4 per cent and exports by 16 per cent.
The domestic YTD sales of two-wheelers continued to outperform exports, with a growth rate of 16 per cent compared to 8 per cent for exports. Domestic sales of commercial vehicles experienced a substantial increase of 55 per cent, while exports grew by 15 per cent.
