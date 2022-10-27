Fourteen vehicles charred after fire breaks out in nearby godown in Mumbai

Six four-wheelers and eight two-wheelers were gutted in fire in the incident.

A total of fourteen vehicles, including six four-wheelers and eight two-wheelers, parked near a godown in Ankurwadi in Girgaon area of Mumbai, got burnt down after a fire broke out in the warehouse. The godown, where materials such as bamboo, rexine and foam, was stored on its ground floor, saw fire breaking out after midnight on Thursday.

The vehicles parked nearby were completely destroyed while the godown's office too was totally damaged. Fortunately, no human casualty was reported from the site, concerned officials informed PTI. Fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 3 am. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials added. Investigation is underway.

In a different incident last month, a massive fire broke out in a Guwahati showroom, leaving several cars and bikes completely charred. The showroom, which is located near the Basistha area of the city, and was damaged in fire, sold Isuzu vehicles and motorcycles from Benelli, the second oldest Italian motorcycle company still in business. However, no one was killed or injured in the fire.

According to one of the sales executives at the showroom, Isuzu cars worth at least ₹1.5 crore were left damaged. Several Benelli motorcycles, worth at least ₹6 lakh, were also completely destroyed in the fire. News agency ANI reported that the overall loss of property is pegged around ₹4-5 crore.

