Formula One: Horner gets to drive a Red Bull as stand-in for Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull principal Christian Horner introduced himself as Sebastian Vettel's stand-in on Friday after getting to drive one of his team's title-winning Formula One cars for the first time in 20 years.

The 50-year-old Briton, whose unremarkable racing career ended in Formula 3000 in 1998 and who has led Red Bull since 2005, lapped Silverstone on Thursday in retired four times world champion Vettel's 2012 RB8 car.

"It was fun. The first time I've driven a Red Bull car and certainly the first time with a hand clutch and two pedals," he told reporters at the Goodwood Festival of Speed where he will also drive the team's 2011 RB7 at the weekend.

Horner said the last Formula One car he had driven was a Lotus at Hethel in a 1993 shakedown of a car that now-Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll had bought when he was a sponsor of the Lotus team.

"Sebastian Vettel was due to drive one of the cars here but he's on holiday with his family and wasn't able to make Goodwood so the guys suggested why don't you drive it?," continued Horner.

"I haven't driven a single-seater since 1998 and a Formula One car since 1993.

"So I thought there was the opportunity yesterday to drive a car with a hand clutch and a left foot brake. It was a great honour and a great privilege to drive one of these amazing cars, a championship-winning car.

"So I will be Sebastian's stand-in for the weekend here at Goodwood."

Vettel won his titles with Red Bull from 2010-13. The team are enjoying another golden era with triple champion Max Verstappen, who will also drive at Goodwood with Mexican teammate Sergio Perez.

"It's mind-boggling how quick these cars are and just how much aero influence there is," said Horner.

"The biggest thing that struck me was when I lifted off, it's like somebody's thrown an anchor out.

“It's like heavy braking in a road car. And then you hit the brakes and you're struggling to keep your chin out of your chest. I enjoyed it so much I missed the pitlane and managed to squeeze in an extra lap."

