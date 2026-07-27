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Cars & Bikes Auto News Formula 1 Calls Off Bahrain Gp, Malaysian Sepang To Host The Race After Nine Years

Formula 1 calls off Bahrain GP, Malaysian Sepang to host the race after nine years

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 27 Jul 2026, 11:47 am
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  • Formula 1 will race in Malaysia again on October 4, with Sepang replacing Bahrain amid regional security concerns.

Sepang Circuit will host Formula 1 again on October 4 after Bahrain’s race was moved from the Middle East to Malaysia. (MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP)
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Formula 1 is set to return to Malaysia for the first time in nine years after the Bahrain Grand Prix was moved to Sepang for October 4, pending approval from the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council. The race will now sit between the Azerbaijan and Singapore rounds, marking an unusual calendar change driven by regional instability.

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Race switch and calendar impact

The move comes after Formula 1 cancelled its Bahrain and Saudi Arabia races, which had been scheduled for March and April, as tensions linked to the Iran war escalated. Although the event will take place in Malaysia, it will still carry Bahrain Grand Prix branding.

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F1 and the FIA said the date change was announced on Sunday and remains subject to formal approval. If confirmed, it will give Sepang its first Formula 1 race since 2017 and revive a venue that played a major role in the championship for years.

F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali welcomed the return of racing to Sepang. He said: "Most importantly, this is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula 1 calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue," F1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement.

He added: "Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world."

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Bahrain responds to the move

Bahrain also framed the relocation as a matter of support for the sport. Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, said the decision reflected his country's "commitment to, and passion for, the sport" of F1.

He also said: "Amid ongoing regional challenges, Bahrain is proud to stand as a pillar of stability for Formula 1, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a successful and memorable race for everyone involved."

Why Sepang matters

Malaysia has not hosted an F1 race since 2017, although it has remained connected to the championship through state-owned oil company Petronas’ sponsorship of Mercedes. Since stepping away from Formula 1, the country has focused more on motorcycle racing.

The Bahrain Grand Prix name being used for a race held in another country is unusual, but not unprecedented. Earlier examples include the San Marino Grand Prix in Italy, Germany’s Luxembourg-named races, and a one-off Swiss Grand Prix hosted in France. Even so, the Bahrain-Malaysia switch stands out because of the distance between the two countries.

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Broader uncertainty in the Gulf

The calendar change has also raised fresh questions about the remaining Formula 1 races in the Middle East. Qatar is still scheduled for November, while Abu Dhabi remains the season finale in December. However, their status could change if the security situation worsens further.

If either race is dropped, the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 21 could become the season-ending event. Reports have also mentioned European circuits in Portugal and Italy as possible substitutes, though weather could complicate those options.

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First Published Date: 27 Jul 2026, 11:47 am IST
TAGS: formula 1 f1
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