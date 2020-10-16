Home > Auto > News > Ford scripts significant recovery in sales in China, credits new launches
Ford scripts significant recovery in sales in China, credits new launches

1 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2020, 07:55 AM IST Reuters

  • Ford states that new launches and localization strategy has helped the company bounce back in the world's largest car market.

Ford Motor Co said on Friday that its China vehicle sales rose 25% between July and September this year from a year earlier to 164,352 units.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company said in a statement that the sales rise was driven by its new product launches and localisation strategy.

