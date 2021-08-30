Ford recalls over 16,000 F-150 pickup trucks due to front seat belt issue

Ford Motor has issued a recall of approximately 16,430 2021 F-150 pickups manufactured with the Super Cab body style due to an issue with front seat belt webbing, which may have been incorrectly routed. This may not secure an occupant adequately during a crash or an accident, increasing the risk of injury.



The recalled vehicles have been manufactured between January 2 and May 27, 2021 and use a different seat belt assembly as compared to the Regular Cab and Crew Cab body style Ford F-150 pickups.



Ford will inform the owners of the recalled vehicles via an email with instructions on how to perform a preliminary self-assessment of the vehicle’s seat belts. The notification guidelines mention that if the passenger-side seat belt fails inspection, then owners should not use the passenger seat until the repair is performed. If the driver-side seat belt fails inspection, owners should not drive their vehicle until the repair is performed.



While an official document is yet to be released by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the website currently has preliminary data about the recall. It mentions a toll-free number on which Ford F-150 owners can call to get details about the the recalled vehicles.



Ford F-150 is one of the best-selling vehicles in the US and also the automaker's cash cow as it sees many takers. It has been touted to have most ‘towing, payload, torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup.’ It comes with a host of connected features and over-the-air updates that help keep it at the forefront of purposeful technology.

The 2021 Ford F-150 light-duty pickup truck sources power from a 3.5-litre PowerBoost hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard – an integrated power generator. Besides the new hybrid system, the available engine options on the 2021 F-150 include a big V8 engine, a 6-cylinder diesel and 6-cylinder gasoline engines.