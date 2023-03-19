HT Auto
Ford Recalls Over 1.5 Million Vehicles To Fix Leak In Brake Hoses, Wiper Arms

Ford recalls over 1.5 million vehicles to fix leak in brake hoses, wiper arms

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Mar 2023, 09:57 AM
Ford Motor is recalling over 1.5 million vehicles in the US to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that are vulnerable to breakage. The recall will be done in two parts and the larger one involves nearly 1.3 million 2013 through 2018 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ midsize cars. The front brake hoses of these vehicles can rupture and leak brake fluid which can increase brake pedal travel and make stopping distances longer.

File photo of a row of Ford Fusions (AP)
Ford dealers will replace the brake hoses of the affected vehicles and the automaker will start mailing the owners notification letters starting April 17. The second letter will be sent to the owners once parts are available for fix.

The automaker has also asked owners of these models to get in touch with their nearest dealers if they are experiencing such problems with their vehicles as some parts are already available for repairs. The company also said that only about 2% of the vehicles will have brake hose leaks. However, the company hasn't received any reports of crash and injuries due to the problem.

The second recall involves more than 222,000 F-150 pickup trucks from 2021. The windshield wiper arms can break. Ford will start notifying the owners starting in March and dealers will replace the windshield wiper arms, if needed.

In a separate development, Ford recently also issued a recall for its much-hyped F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck owing to a battery issue, which forced the US auto manufacturer to halt the production of the EV. The automaker has said that a total of 18 units of the electric pickup truck from the 2023 model year have been recalled. These affected Ford F-150 Lightning EVs come with potentially defective battery cell, which has been possibly delivered to the customers, the automaker found after a quality inspection detected the battery issue.

First Published Date: 19 Mar 2023, 09:57 AM IST
