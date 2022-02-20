Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home News Ford partners State Farm to roll out insurance discounts for safer driving

Ford partners State Farm to roll out insurance discounts for safer driving

The more the insurance customers driving Ford vehicles improve their driving behaviors, the greater the insurance discount they may obtain.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Feb 2022, 12:35 PM
The usage-based insurance (UBI) model will encourage people to drive responsibly and safely.

Ford Motor Company has partnered with State Farm insurance company to launch ‘Drive Safe & Save’ scheme for customers with eligible connected Ford or Lincoln vehicles. The usage-based insurance (UBI) model will encourage people to drive responsibly and safely.

Eligible State Farm customers will have their insurance premiums adjusted as per an individual vehicle's mileage and customer driving behavior.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo
1194 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q2
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 34.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The scheme will first be introduced in Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Oregon, for policies effective on or after February 27, followed by a rollout across more states in the US. The scheme offers initial 10% participation discount and later discounts average between 10 and 15%, with even higher discounts depending on individual driving behaviors.

(Also read | Ford plans to separate EV business to increase valuation like Tesla: Reports)

Through this scheme, State Farm customers who drive an eligible Ford or Lincoln vehicle can better manage their overall vehicle ownership costs as well as benefit from their good driving behaviors. This will also encourage them to learn to improve their driving habits and in turn, reduce their insurance premium cost.

(Also read | Ford, Volvo join EV battery recycling startup in California)

In order to enable Drive Safe & Save scheme, owners of eligible 2020 Model Year and newer connected Ford vehicles can share information directly with the insurance company. The more customers improve their driving behaviors, the greater the insurance discount they may obtain. "Customers can better manage their car insurance premium because their rate will be more closely associated with their personal driving characteristics," said State Farm SVP Property and Casualty Chris Schell.

Speaking about the insurance scheme, Alex Purdy, Director of Business Operations, Enterprise Connectivity, Ford Motor Company, said, "Connected vehicles have the potential to deliver great benefits to Ford customers, including the ability to help lower their car insurance premiums through good driving behaviors."

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2022, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Ford Motor Company
Related Stories
Volkswagen CEO sees widespread autonomous driving within 25 years
17 Feb 2022
This state to exempt private vehicles from paying toll tax
17 Feb 2022
General Motors seeks permission to deploy autonomous vehicles
19 Feb 2022
Mercedes-Benz CFO hopes auto industry's supply chain woes to ease in 2022 H2
13 Feb 2022
UK auto makers seek independent regulator to oversee electric-vehicle infra push
16 Feb 2022
Forget the stick: Top 10 affordable automatic cars in India
14 Feb 2022
Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal crash in Florida
17 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS