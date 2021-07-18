Ford, Oreo partner to create package resembling owner's manual in Maverick truck

Ford and Oreo have teamed up to create a package for Oreo Thins biscuits featuring the carmaker's Maverick pickup truck. The idea is to make it appear as the owner's manual found in the pickup so that when one hides it in the glovebox, it is difficult to spot the difference. This can be great news for those who love their snacks and want to hide them from their friends and family during a drive.

Both the companies are calling this scheme as the ‘Oreo Thins Protection Program’. One will find Ford 2022 Maverick Owner's Manual written on the side of the packet which gives the pack of biscuits a façade of a manual. This unusual collaboration has an interesting story behind it.

During the development of the Ford Maverick pickup truck, the team spent a lot of time in the collaboration room and there the pantry was full of Oreos packets. Ford has said that the team lived off Oreos for weeks. Each time they finished a packet of Oreo, they stuck the pack on the wall for display, Motor1 reported. The team ate over 100 packs of Oreos in total.

Interested ones can get these limited-edition Oreo Thins pack on a first come first serve basis in the US only still the supplies last.

The Ford Maverick compact pickup truck will come with a petrol-electric hybrid powertrain and will cost about $19,995 that is approximately ₹14 lakhs. The four-door Maverick will be built at Ford's plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. Ford expects the hybrid version of the 2022 Maverick to make up about 40% of demand when it goes on sale later this year.