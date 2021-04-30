Ford India to donate 1.48-crore Covid-19 relief in India and Brazil

Ford Motor in India has joined several other carmakers to offer help to tackle the Covid-19 menace in the country. The US-based carmaker has announced a relief package worth ₹1.48 crore to help counter the crisis.

Ford Motor Company Fund has announced that its wings will donate the fund for Covid-19 relief in India as well as in Brazil, both badly affected by the virus. The company will offer surgical masks, N95 masks among other kits as part of its relief package.

The Ford Motor Company Fund shared a picture of the relief material it has donated along with the statement that read, "To help mitigate the surge of coronavirus cases in India, Ford is donating 5 million surgical masks, 100K N95 masks and 50K gowns to the area. In addition, Ford Fund is donating $200,000 to support organizations providing essential Covid-19 relief in India and Brazil."

Ford is not the first vehicle manufacturer to join the battle against Covid-19 in India. Recently, both Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Hyundai Motor India announced steps to help the country in this hour of crisis.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it will stop producing cars in the company's plants in Haryana between May 1 and May 9 to make oxygen available for the healthcare and medical sector. Maruti's efforts come at a time when states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh are facing challenges to meet rising demand for oxygen.

Hyundai has also announced that it will help set up oxygen plants in hospitals. As part of a ₹20-crore relief announced by the Korean carmaker, it aims to address the needs emerging out of the current crisis and help people and infrastructure cope with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

World's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has also announced support with a 122-bed Covid-19 hospital in fight against the virus. Hero has partnered with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama & District Administration in Haridwar for 122-bed Covid-hospital. Besides this, Hero has also provided motorcycles and scooters for personal use by health workers in various hospitals in India.