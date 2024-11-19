Copyright © HT Media Limited
Ford faces two recall probes in this country as carmaker combats quality woes

By: Bloomberg
Updated on: 19 Nov 2024, 07:07 AM
US auto safety regulator NHTSA is probing two recent recalls by Ford, involving more than 550,000 vehicles including Bronco SUVs, Maverick pickup truc
US auto safety regulator NHTSA is probing two recent recalls by Ford, involving more than 550,000 vehicles including Bronco SUVs, Maverick pickup trucks and Expedition SUVs.

US auto safety regulators are probing two recent recalls by Ford Motor Co. as the carmaker struggles to contain quality lapses in its vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating an April recall of more than 450,000 Bronco Sport SUVs and Maverick pickup trucks to address the risk of a loss of engine power and electrical failure, the agency said in documents posted to its website on Monday. The agency cited received 15 reports of vehicles that had lost engine power after being fixed under the campaign.

NHTSA also disclosed that it’s examining a February callback of more than 100,000 Expedition SUVs over potentially faulty seat belt systems.

Ford said in a statement that it is working with the agency to support the investigations.

The inquiries underscore how Ford, which recalls more cars than any other manufacturer, continues to face challenges with quality that have fueled higher costs and weighed on earnings. The carmaker last week agreed to pay a $65 million fine as part of a broader settlement to resolve NHTSA claims that the carmaker failed to recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras in a timely manner.

As part of that deal, Ford also agreed to undergo additional agency scrutiny of its compliance with US auto safety rules and review all of its recalls over the last three years.

Ford has struggled to stem rising warranty expenses, which Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley has said is putting the automaker at a disadvantage over its rivals.

NHTSA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

First Published Date: 19 Nov 2024, 07:07 AM IST
