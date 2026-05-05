Force Motors unveils new Traveller N range with design and cabin updates

Force Motors has unveiled the new Force Traveller N range in India, introducing updates to the popular platform that caters to diverse use cases from ambulance and delivery vans to school buses. With this launch, the company will gradually transition all future production to the new Traveller N lineup, replacing the current-generation Traveller.

The updated Traveller N range brings multiple changes aimed at improving cabin comfort, build quality, and overall usability. One of the biggest updates is the introduction of an all-new car-like cockpit featuring a digital instrument cluster and a 9-inch infotainment screen. The seats have been redesigned for improved ergonomics while NVH levels have been improved to deliver a quieter cabin experience.

Force Traveller N: Design and structural updates

Force Motors has equipped the Traveller N with a new digital cockpit featuring a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster.

The vehicle also sees exterior updates with a new front fascia featuring LED DRLs and LED turn indicators. Additionally, it gets a redesigned rear section along with a moulded roof featuring a modular construction design across all variants.

Force Motors states that the new Traveller N incorporates several structural improvements, including a re-engineered sheet metal structure and a reduced number of body joints through revised manufacturing techniques. The company has also introduced advanced production processes such as robotics and automated door hemming to improve fit, finish, consistency, and overall build quality. A new HVAC system has been added to improve cabin cooling.

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Force Traveller N: Powertrain

Structural improvements and revised manufacturing processes aim to improve the Traveller N’s overall build quality and consistency.

Powering the new Traveller N range is the FM 2.6 CR diesel engine compliant with BS-VI Stage 2 emission norms. Force Motors says the engine continues to focus on fuel efficiency and reliability while supporting lower maintenance requirements.

The new Traveller N range will continue to cater to multiple commercial applications including ambulances, school buses, and delivery vans. The vehicles will also be offered with Force Care support packages that include extended warranty, roadside assistance, accidental repair coverage, and parts warranty. Additionally, the company’s iPulse system will provide real-time vehicle tracking and diagnostics functionality.

Bookings for the new Force Traveller N range are scheduled to commence across Force Motors dealerships nationwide from mid-May 2026.

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