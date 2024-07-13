Five scenic monsoon roadtrip options under 3 hours from Delhi

The monsoon season has struck several parts of India after a prolonged period of heatwaves. People had been stuck in their cities and suffocating in an atmosphere intensified by the country’s general elections. Marred with economic and socio-political uncertainty, the first half of 2024 is almost over, leading to monsoon. As temperatures gradually come down, the time for a short and sweet roadtrip approaches those who have been stuck inside their cities for so long. Here is a list of five scenic roadtrip options that are under three hours from Delhi:

1 Manesar Haryana Distance: ~50 KM

Travel time: 1.5 hours to 2 hours

Highlights: Heritage Transport Museum, Damdama Lake, Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary If you are looking for a swift weekend getaway, or even just a single day’s trip, the town of Manesar, Gurugram in Haryana might be one of the best options. The Heritage Transport Museum is one of Manesar’s highlights, especially for auto enthusiasts. It is situated quite conveniently there and it is a host to a rich collection of exhibits. These range from vintage cars to aircrafts, showcasing the history of transport and automotive evolution.

2 Fatehpur Sikri, UP Distance: ~225km

Travel time: 3 hours to 3.5 hours

Highlights: Jama Masjid, Buland Darwaza, Panch Mahal Fatehpur Sikri is a UNESCO world heritage site and an ancient city in Uttar Pradesh, once the capital of the Mughal Empire. Among its many highlights is the Jama Masjid, the imperial mosque of the Mughal emperors built by Shah Jahan. On entering the mosque, people are greeted by the Buland Darwaza, the gateway to the mosque, considered to be the largest of its kind in India.

3 Agra, UP Distance: ~220 km

Travel time: 3 hours to 3.5 hous

Highlights: Agra Fort, Taj Mahal, Akbar’s Tomb Agra is one of the most famous cities in the world, being home to the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Agra is approximately 40 km from Fatehpur Sikri, making for a good two-stop weekend trip for the initiated. The city is also home to the Agra Fort, the main residence for rulers of the Mughal dynasty, as well as the Tomb of Akbar in Sikander.

5 Alwar, Rajasthan Distance: ~160 km to 180 km

Travel time: 3 hours to 3.5 hours

Highlights: Bala Quila fort, City Palace Alwar is a historical city in Rajasthan, surrounded by the Aravalli hills and was part of the Matsya Kingdom. One of the top sites to visit is the Bala Quila fort which is positioned on a hilltop, giving a panoramic view of the city. Another highlight is the City Palace, an impressive example of Indo-Islamic architecture. Alwar is home to several temples, forts, and historical gardens and is a must-visit for culture buffs looking to make a weekend trip out of the city.

